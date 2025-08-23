Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 ending explained: Who wins in the cat-and-mouse game between Dexter and Batista?

Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 was released on August 21, 2025, on Paramount+, It will air on Showtime on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The episode is titled The Kill Room Where It Happens and directed by Monica Raymund. It is penned by Tony Saltzman, who has also co-written the story with Dane Anderson.

With Batista keeping a close watch on Dexter's every move, the titular character comes close to getting caught in the act of committing a crime. However, Dexter manages to escape unscathed and gains the upper hand in his fight with Batista.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection episode 8.

How does Dexter outsmart Batista in Dexter: Resurrection episode 8?

An image of Captain Angel Batista from Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Consumed with the singular goal of catching Dexter, Batista spends most of the episode tracking his old colleague's movements around the city. He figures out Dex's daily routine, thanks to the AirPods he discreetly dropped in Dex's cab at the end of episode 7, and keeps an eye out for any changes.

Meanwhile, Dexter prepares to kill Al, aka Rapunzel, the last surviving member of Prater's serial killer club. He makes plans to meet Al before he heads back to his family life in Wisconsin and sets up a kill room for his prey at a closed wig shop. However, Al cancels their plan at the last minute, promising to catch up with him next year during Prater's annual meeting.

Frustrated, Dexter focuses his attention on another problem that Harrison brings to his notice. Elsa's landlord, Vinny, is refusing to fix her apartment, which could force Elsa and her son, Dante, to become homeless soon. Dex offers to help by talking some sense into Vinny. With the kill room still prepped, he kidnaps the landlord, straps him to the kill table, and threatens him into treating his tenants better.

However, Batista follows Dex's live location and breaks into the wig shop, hoping to catch him red-handed. But the killer escapes in the nick of time, after setting Vinny free. Batista walks in to find only the kill table, covered in plastic, and immediately calls Detectives Wallace and Oliva, claiming that the Bay Harbor Butcher is still active.

An image of Harrison (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Dex drives away, fuming at how close he came to getting caught. A quick inspection of his car reveals the AirPods, which he smashes into pieces in anger. Back at the shop, Batista does his best to convince Wallace and Oliva that Dex was in the room, despite not actually seeing him, and was about to attack a victim that he has no way to identify.

He tells them that he's been following Dex's location, but since the tracker is inactive at this point, it makes Batista look slightly unhinged in front of the detectives.

What happens to Harrison and Wallace in Dexter: Resurrection episode 8?

An image of Harrison and Gigi from Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Harrison runs into Gigi again and tells her that he has applied to attend college in the fall. But, Gigi is down about the fact that she won't get to be a detective due to the nerve damage in her arm. Harrison cheers her up by saying that she can still fulfill her dream, as there are plenty of other jobs in law enforcement. After this conversation, they go clubbing and later sleep together.

Elsewhere, Wallace looks into the Miami Metro Police Department, where Dex and Batista worked together. She comes across newspaper articles on James Doakes, the purported Bay Harbor Butcher, and Captain Maria LaGuerta. When she calls detective Quinn in Miami to learn more about the Bay Harbor Butcher case, she is told that the case was closed years ago.

Wallace also discovers that Batista has long retired from the police force, but conveniently forgot to mention it to her. This information, combined with his actions at the shop, convinces her not to take him seriously.

Prater learns about Harrison in Dexter: Resurrection episode 8

Dexter and Harrison as seen together in Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

While Prater is in the midst of organizing a gala for the New York Police Department, Charley mentions her suspicions about Red to her boss. But he dismisses them, claiming to trust the newest member of his club. However, Charley follows her intuition and goes digging into Red's past. By the end of the episode, she takes Prater to the restaurant where Dex is having dinner with his son.

Inside, Harrison thanks his father for handling the Vinny situation and talks about wanting to stay with him. But Dex's expression suddenly sours, not in response to his son's request, but after seeing Prater walking towards them. The billionaire greets him ominously by saying:

"Red, I didn't know you had a son."

The episode doesn't clarify whether Prater knows about Red's true identity yet. But a small detail from an earlier scene hints that it's likely the case. Al had mentioned speaking to Prater before canceling his plans with Red. Could it be that Prater had warned Al to stay away from Red after figuring out his ruse? If it's indeed true, then Dex is in deep trouble.

Moreover, Dex must be feeling guilty for unwittingly putting Harrison in harm's way, despite trying to keep his personal life away from his serial killer identity.

Viewers can watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 on Paramount+ and Showtime.

