Who is Gigi in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? All about the new character

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7, which aired on August 15, 2025, introduced a new character, Gigi Jones. She is a college student at the Collings College of Criminology, where Harrison intends to study criminal justice.

The mystery drama series is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood and debuted on Paramount+ on July 11, 2025. It is set to wrap up its 10-episode run on September 5, 2025. Clyde Phillips serves as the show's developer and showrunner. He also executive produces the series along with Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Hilly Hicks, Jr., John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and the lead star, Michael C. Hall.

The official synopsis of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right."

It continues:

"But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined. A continuation of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD."

How does Harrison meet Gigi in Dexter: Resurrection season 1?

An image of Gigi and Harrison from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Paramount+)

Gigi Jones, played by actress Emily Kimball, first appeared in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7, titled Course Correction. A sophomore student at the Collings College of Criminology, Gigi approaches Harrison as he waits for his father to join him on the college tour. They instantly hit it off and engage in a playful banter that puts Harrison at ease.

Gigi gives Harrison and other students a tour of the college before they attend a lecture on the criminal justice program by Detective Wallace. Before leaving, Harrison takes Gigi's number, suggesting that she might play his romantic interest in future episodes.

Before Emily Kimball appeared on Dexter: Resurrection, her acting credits include shows like Platonic, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Shameless. She also appeared in the 2018 film Bad Samaritan and the 2016 drama film Undeserved.

A brief look at Dexter: Resurrection season 1

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 starts with Dexter Morgan waking up in a hospital after being shot by his son, Harrison, at the end of Dexter: New Blood. He arrives in New York City to reconnect with his son, who works as a bellhop at the Empire Hotel. However, Dexter only keeps an eye on him from a distance. He soon discovers that his son killed the se*ual predator Ryan Foster, and followed his methods to get rid of the dead body.

Detectives Wallace and Oliva lead the investigation into Foster's murder and consider Harrison as one of the main suspects. Dex finally reaches out to Harrison in episode 4 to stop him from confessing his crime out of guilt.

Meanwhile, Dexter goes after his first target in the city, the serial killer Red Schmidt, aka the Dark Passenger, who kills rideshare drivers. While posing as Red, he attends the wealthy venture capitalist Leon Prater's serial killer club, where he meets the city's most notorious murderers.

Dex adds Lowell Gareth and his twin brother to his list of victims one by one without arousing any suspicion. However, he refrains from killing Mia, aka Lady Vengeance, as he had come to believe that she followed a moral code, like him.

Instead, he gets her arrested and frames her for Foster's murder, thus taking the target off Harrison's back. Touched by his father's actions, Harrison reconciles with Dex and they work to mend their estranged relationship. The titular character encourages his son to use his sense of justice to help others, prompting Harrison to consider a career in criminal justice.

Meanwhile, Captain Angel Batista arrives in New York City, determined to prove that Dexter is the real Bay Harbor Butcher. He meets Harrison in the process and learns of his potential involvement in Foster's murder. In a bid to bring the father and son to justice, he reaches out to Detective Wallace and shares his suspicions. However, she remains unconvinced due to a lack of substantial evidence.

Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 exclusively on Paramount+.

