Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 ending explained: Who becomes Dexter's next victim? 

Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 dropped on Paramount+ at 3 am ET on August 15, 2025. Titled Course Correction, the episode is directed by Monica Raymund and written by Hilly Hicks Jr. from a story he co-wrote with Edith D. Rodríguez. In the latest installment of the series, Dexter Morgan continues his killing spree by taking down another member of Prater's serial killer club.

Following the events of episode 6, Gareth's twin brother joins Prater's retreat, with only Dexter aware of his true identity. After killing Gareth in the last episode, the titular serial killer claims his twin brother as his latest victim.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection episode 7.

Dexter gets rid of the remaining Gemini Killer in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7

An image of Dexter and Gareth from Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

At the start of Dexter: Resurrection episode 7, Prater and his serial killer friends - Al, Red (Dexter), and Gareth - escape to a countryside estate for some respite from recent events. After a brief memorial for Mia, Prater announces that it's time for another show-and-tell session.

Al, aka Rapunzel, gives a presentation on his latest victim, a young woman he had strangled to death in the woods during a morning jog. When it's Dex's turn to reveal his modus operandi, he surprises everyone by giving an honest speech about living a double life as a serial killer. He talks about the burden of putting on a mask for the world and only ever feeling like his true self in the presence of his victims.

Dex plans his next kill at the retreat, in full view of Prater, Charley, and Al. He tells Gareth's twin brother that he knows his secret and plays to his ego, instead of threatening to expose him to Prater. Dex instigates him by revealing how he killed his sibling in cold blood. When Gareth's twin attacks him in anger, Dex slits his throat and claims to have acted in self-defense in front of Prater and others. He also pins Lowell's murder on The Gemini Killer and his massive ego.

Prater reveals why he started the serial killer club in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7

Prater as seen with Dexter in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Moved by Dex's presentation, Prater opens up to him about his first experience with a serial killer. After losing his parents in a car accident at a young age, he tried to make sense of the life-altering event by writing a letter to his parents' killer, Cooper Morris. Prater even confronted him in jail and was left deeply affected by the lack of remorse for his actions.

Over time, Morris shared his criminal history with the young boy, and the two developed a friendship that lasted until his death. Their shared sense of helplessness marked their bond, as Morris felt trapped by his demons and Prater was confined by his circumstances.

Furthermore, Prater's first trophy was the letter Morris wrote to him, and it was the beginning of his lifelong fascination with serial killers and their inner worlds. Their drive to commit heinous crimes without any guilt enabled the billionaire to experience their sense of power and control vicariously, a thrill that didn't compare to his other achievements.

Dexter endeared himself to Prater with his honest confession, setting up an interesting dynamic that will be tested when Prater finally learns the truth about Dex's true identity and his motives behind joining the club.

Batista confronts his friend in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7

An image of Detective Angel Batista from Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Angel Batista fails to convince Detective Wallace to look into Dexter Morgan. So, he takes matters into his own hands and reaches Blessing's house in search of his old colleague. Later that night, Dexter and Batista come face-to-face for the first time since the hospital, and their tense exchange culminates in Dexter warning his old friend of dire consequences if he doesn't leave him alone.

Undeterred, Batista leaves AirPods in Dex's cab so that he can track the latter's every move. His relentless quest to prove that Dexter is the real Bay Harbor Butcher will put him on a collision course with the titular character. But, Batista may not be the only person Dex needs to worry about, as he also runs into Detective Wallace for the first time in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7.

Harrison takes Dexter's advice and decides to help others by pursuing a career in criminal justice, like his grandfather, Harry, and aunt, Debra. While taking a tour of the Collings College of Criminology, he attends a lecture given by Detective Wallace on the elusive New York Ripper and his victims.

Dexter catches up with his son in the lecture hall and is just as surprised to see Wallace as she is to see him. After the presentation, Wallace speaks to Harrison and Dexter alone. She learns that Harrison wants to be a cop and informs Dexter about meeting Batista. Their brief meeting certainly puts Dex on her radar, and she may be close to realizing that Batista is onto something.

Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 exclusively on Paramount+ and Showtime.

