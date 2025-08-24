What role did Steve Schirripa play in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Character explored

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 arrived on Paramount+ on July 11, 2025, and is set to conclude on September 5, 2025. Clyde Phillips is the show's creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. A sequel to Dexter: New Blood, the series follows Dexter Morgan's journey in New York City as he seeks to repair his bond with Harrison and comes across new people and challenges along the way.The veteran actor Steve Schirripa appears in the crime drama series as Vinny Valente, Elsa's landlord. The official synopsis of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.&quot;It continues:&quot;But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined. A continuation of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.&quot;Steve Schirripa's role in Dexter: Resurrection season 1, explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteve Schirripa's character, Vinny Valente, first appears in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6, Cats and Mouse as Elsa's landlord. He refuses to fix the black mold in her apartment, despite it causing her son's asthma to worsen. When Harrison confronts him about the situation, the landlord refuses to help until Elsa pays the rent.He is next seen in episode 8, The Kill Room Where It Happens, which aired on August 22, 2025. Dexter decides to speak to Vinny after Harrison shares that Elsa's situation has escalated to the point that she may be forced to move out soon, and has nowhere else to go. A quick search on Vinny reveals that he has a history of negligence, which led to the death of one of his tenants in the past.Dex feels tempted to kill Vinny for his lack of regard for human life; however, Harry reminds him that he doesn't fit the code. He decides to teach Vinny a lesson, nonetheless. So, he kidnaps and binds him on the kill table he had assembled for Al, threatening him with dire consequences if he doesn't start treating his tenants better.To his surprise, Batista arrives at the location, forcing Dex to set Vinny free before escaping. Harrison later informs Dex that the landlord has fixed the mold issue in Elsa's apartment and thanks his father for sorting out the issue.Also read: Who is Gigi in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? All about the new characterA look at Steve Schirripa's acting roles before Dexter: Resurrection season 1Steve Schirripa as seen in an Instagram post from June 2024 (Image via Instagram/@steveschirripaofficial)Steve Schirripa was born on September 3, 1957, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York City. He gained prominence by playing Tony Soprano's mobster brother-in-law, Bobby Bacala, in HBO's hit series, The Sopranos. Other notable roles include Detective Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods and Leo Boykewich in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.Schirripa was seen in popular drama shows like Law &amp; Order, Black Box, and Star Trek: Enterprise. The 67-year-old star has guest-starred in sitcoms like Benders, The Soul Man, The King of Queens, George Lopez, My Wife and Kids, and Brothers, among others. He has also done voice roles in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, TripTank, and Jeff &amp; Some Aliens.Furthermore, his film career began with an uncredited role in Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime drama, Casino. Schirripa has also had small roles in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Welcome to Hollywood, Jersey Boys, Wonder Wheel, The Hungry Ghosts, and Kill the Irishman.Also read: What twist does The Gemini Killer bring in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Details exploredWatch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only on Paramount+ and Showtime.