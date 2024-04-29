Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 15 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, and more

In the last episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, the Bad Batch finally locates Mount Tantiss, marking a critical turn in their mission to rescue Omega and others. Meanwhile, Omega gathers information about the facility where she and other children are held, preparing for her brothers' arrival to aid their escape.

Meanwhile, Echo infiltrates the ship, posing as a TK Trooper to gather critical information from within. His disguise allows him to move relatively undetected, collecting intel that could facilitate their escape.

Amidst the chaos, the dynamics between Crosshair and Edmon Rampart evolve. Formerly allies under the Empire, their paths diverge as Rampart struggles outside his comfort zone.

This contrast highlights Crosshair's deepening connection to his squad, which has grown into a family. The episode intensifies as Emerie Karr encounters Echo, leading to a potential alliance despite her past actions.

After these riveting developments the stage is set for a high-stakes finale where the Bad Batch's strategy, unity and sacrifices will be tested against the Empire's formidable defenses. Notably, the finale episode is slated to release on May 1, 2024.

When will Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 15 be released?

A still from The Bad Batch Season 3 (Image via Disney+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15, titled The Cavalry Has Arrived, will be available for streaming release on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 am PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, episode 15?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+. Fans will also have the opportunity to view all earlier episodes of season 3 on this streaming giant.

What can fans expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, episode 15 (series finale)?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 fans should prepare for a sentimental and possibly gut-wrenching finale.

The last episode could be particularly power-packed, considering the punches thrown by the character Echo, who could end up rounding off his arc in a roundabout way, which is tragic but thematically perfect.

This hardship and resilience define the character of Echo from his first appearance in The Clone Wars. In The Bad Batch finale, his potential death could look like how his clone friend Fives death was portrayed in The Clone Wars.

Notably, Fives died tragically after learning the truth about the inhibitor chips that would make the Jedi be executed during Order 66, and then he finally died in Captain Rex's arms.

Therefore, there are noteworthy thematic parallels between Fives' death and what might happen to Echo. Essentially, Echo has been on a path that is aligned deep with major plot points about the fate of the clone troopers post-Order 66 and their struggles under the Empire.

Furthermore, the title of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 15 The Cavalry Has Arrived, insinuates that the cavalry or outside force will likely arrive to help the Bad Batch team since they are on the target list of the stormtroopers.