Station 19 season 7 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Seattle's favorite firefighters are back for another run. Station 19 Season 7 Episode 10, will release on May 30, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. However, this episode will be the series finale, bringing the long-running firefighting action show to an end.

The series marks the second Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, following the professional and personal lives of the Seattle firefighters of Station 19, their regular struggles, trials, and tribulations balancing their personal and professional lives.

As Station 19 gears up to take its final bow, fans are waiting with much anticipation to know how after six years of intense firefighting action and moving personal sagas, the series bids us a farewell. Here is everything we know about Station 19 season 7 episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Where to watch Station 19 season 7 episode 10? Release date and where to watch

As mentioned above, Station 19 Season 7 Episode 10, which is titled One Last Time, is scheduled to air this upcoming Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. Station 19 is an ABC original series and the new episode will air live on the broadcast network.

However, for those without cable TV, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. New episodes are released on the following day on Hulu. Viewers can watch the previous seasons of the show on the Hulu streaming platform.

What happened in the previous episode?

Station 19's penultimate episode ended with a cliffhanger where we saw two of our favorite characters in danger of losing their lives. In episode 9, when the firefighters of Station 19 were called upon to rein in a wildfire that was advancing upon Seattle city limits, our brave firefighters found themselves overwhelmed by the flames.

Towards the end of the episode, we saw Andy and Maya hiking through a burning patch of the woods, pursuing a missing civilian whom they could hear blowing a whistle and calling out for help. As Andy paused to make a call for backup, Maya advanced when all of a sudden a flaming sapling fell between the two, almost swallowing Maya into an inferno.

What can be expected from Station 19 season 7 episode 10?

Station 19 season 7 episode 10 titled One Last Time, will take off from where episode 9 left us. In this gripping episode, the brave firefighters of Station 19 will find themselves in continued battle with the relentless wildfire, which will be putting to test their courage and resilience like never before.

As the flames rage on, and Maya seems to be inching closer to death, the team must come to face the fact that the lives of those they love hang in the balance. With each passing moment, there looms the possibility of a future forever altered, leaving the team with one less member and a harsh reality of loss to contend with.

More about Station 19

The new season of Station 19 picked up with Travis' election and Andy's official new position as the captain leading the Station 19 team. As the team goes through ups and downs in their career while also contending with the complexities of personal lives, Station 19 leaves a lot to happen in the series finale.

The cast list for the ongoing season of the ABC series is as follows:

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea Herrera

Jason George as Ben

Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Boris Kodjoe as Sullivan

Stefania Spampinato as Carina

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz

Josh Randall as Sean Beckett

Merle Dandridge as Natasha

Season 7 of Station 19 was released on March 14, 2024, after a hiatus following the Hollywood strikes that had been going on. After six years of successful run, Station 19 is finally closing its chapter.

Watch this space for more about what happens in Station 19 season 7 episode 10.