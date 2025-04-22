Suits LA season 1 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ted Black and Stuart Lane deal with legal drama and mounting challenges in next week's Suits LA season 1 episode 10. The flashback storytelling of the NBC legal drama continues, but the upcoming episode will bring back audiences beyond 2010 and to when Ted and Stuart were still law students.

The all-new episode of Suits LA will arrive next Sunday, April 27, 2025, on NBC at 9:00 pm ET. Titled Slugfest, episode 10 teases upcoming legal drama for the LA-based attorneys, including Erica Rollins and Stuart Lane, who are anticipated to clash while representing their respective clients.

The next episode is directed by Erin Feeley, whose directing credits on TV include Grosse Pointe Garden Society, CSI: Vegas, Orange Is the New Black, and more. Meanwhile, the script is written by Maia Henkin.

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 10 be released?

Suits LA season 1 episode 10 will arrive next week on Sunday evening to continue the show's weekly release schedule. It will be airing on April 27, 2025, at the usual time slot of 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, it's worth noting that the release timings vary from one region to another. Please take a look at the table below for the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, April 27, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 27, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 28, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, April 28, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, April 28, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 10

NBC has been the home of Suits LA since it premiered in February this year. So, like the previous episodes of the spinoff, Suits LA season 1 episode 10 will be airing on the scheduled release date above, exclusively on the NBC channel. However, the new episode will be available for streaming on Peacock, but it won't arrive there until the very next day of the episode's television premiere.

New episodes will also be available to watch via NBC.com on the same day they arrive on streaming.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 9

Suits LA season 1 episode 9 brings more of Ted Black and Harvey Specter as they return to New York to right past wrongs. Titled Bat Signal, the two did some "bad things," like blowing up a capo's car and manipulating the same capo to turn against his boss, Pellegrini.

In the end, Ted and Harvey succeed in getting enough evidence to put Pellegrini back behind bars, where he's expected to spend the rest of his life. The previous episodes also gave present-day updates about Harvey, including the fact that he and Donna have a son. However, he also updated Ted about his brother, Marcus Specter, played by Billy Miller, who died from cancer.

Episode 9 also saw Stuart Lane grapple with his conscience, as he thought that David Bowie was the one who killed the second witness. However, David has an alibi, but the truth will put Erica's client's reputation on the line.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 10

Suits LA season 1 episode 10 is titled Slugfest, which is anticipated to bring another overarching narrative about Ted Black's past and present lives. But, unlike the previous episodes, the flashback story in episode 10 will go beyond 2010. It will bring the audience back to law school, where Ted and Stuart got the first taste of the rivalry they are going to have over a decade later.

Meanwhile, in the present day, Stuart and Erica come head-to-head as David Bowie's murder case develops. Here's what fans can expect to play out in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

"Law students Ted and Stuart's friendship is tested when they face off in a mock trial; in the present, Stuart faces a crisis as his doubts about his client mount; Erica fights to protect a client from having his dirty laundry aired in public."

Stay tuned for more Suits LA season 1 updates and news as the year progresses.

