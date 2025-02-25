Suits LA episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The legal drama continues with Suits LA episode 2, especially as the rivalry between Ted and Stuart intensifies because they are now working in rival law firms. At a crossroads after Stuart's betrayal, Ted found himself facing tough decisions and reverting to the old high-stakes world of criminal law, something he promised he was done for good.

Suits LA episode 2 will be airing on NBC next Sunday evening, March 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time before arriving on Peacock the next day. The next episode is expected to dive deeper into Ted's journey as he deals with the mounting chaos in his legal career.

Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black and Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, the next episode promises tension, excitement, and drama as their story continues.

When will Suits LA episode 2 be released?

Sunday evenings are set to become the go-to time for watching new episodes of the legal drama. This means Suits LA episode 2 will be airing next Sunday night, March 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings are different depending on the region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for when the next episode drops in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 2, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 2, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 3, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 3, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025

11:00 am

Please note that these release timings have already taken daylight saving time into account.

Read more: Suits LA complete release schedule of remaining episodes

Where to watch Suits LA episode 2

Like the first episode of the newest legal drama, Suits LA episode 2 will have a television premiere before it arrives on streaming. It will first air on NBC on the scheduled release date before it premieres for streaming fans on Peacock the next day, on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Although it's not necessary to watch the original Suits series to start watching the spinoff, interested fans can revisit all seven seasons of Suits via Peacock.

Read more: What time do Suits LA episodes arrive on NBC?

A brief recap of Suits LA episode 1

The Suits LA premiere was an explosive plot twist after another. Titled Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday, episode 1 quickly introduces the new set of characters fans are going to follow until the 10th episode. The first episode also set forth the rivalry between former partners, Ted Black and Stuart Lane, after the latter betrayed the former and started a new law firm, taking all the clients with him in the process.

Ted finds the 25th floor empty, with only a handful of clients remaining. To add salt to injury, his mentee, Rick, made a last-minute decision to leave and join Stuart's new firm. He's left with only Erica, the aspiring lawyer who wants to be the Entertainment Director and the pro bono lawyer Amanda.

In the wake of Stuart's betrayal, Ted decided to take on his entertainment client's murder case despite him promising to never handle criminal cases again. It's a decision to help the firm stay afloat and stick it to Stuart, who previously handled their former firm's criminal cases.

What to expect in Suits LA episode 2

Suits LA episode 2 is titled Old Man Hanrahan and is expected to continue the explosive rivalry between Ted Black and Stuart Lane, especially after Stuart's betrayal. While Ted scrambles to keep his firm afloat while dealing with a murder case he didn't want to take on in the first place, there will be brewing tension between Stuart in the other firm he started with Ted's ex, Samantha.

The next episode is anticipated to continue Erica and Rick's rivalry as well, but this time, they will be working in rival law firms. From petty mind games to win the Entertainment Director role, their rivalry will evolve into fighting about who gets to sign clients for their respective firms.

Here's what fans can expect in the next episode per the synopsis:

"Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness."

Like the first episode, it will also give some context as to why Ted moved to the West Coast and what happened in 2010.

Read more: Suits LA full cast list

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Suits LA and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

