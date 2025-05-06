Suits LA season 1 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Despite major cases being done and dusted, Suits LA season 1 episode 12 doesn't appear to be short of drama. As characters work on their office dynamics and new roles, there will be some disagreements and questions about their future. With only two episodes left before the NBC series ends, the next one will be much anticipated.

Viewers won't have to wait long to see what's next for Ted Black and everyone at Black & Associates and the rival Railsback Lane firm. Suits LA season 1 episode 12 will air next week on Sunday night, May 11, 2025, at 6:00 pm PT. Titled Angry Sylvester, it's expected to feature Ted and Stuart's plans for the latter's anger management.

The next episode will be directed by Emile Levisetti, who previously directed several episodes of the original Suits series and the spinoff Pearson.

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 12 be released?

As a tradition, a new episode of Suits LA will be released every week. Suits LA season 1 episode 12 will be airing next Sunday, May 11, 2025, at its usual nighttime release schedule of 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Please take a look at the table below for the exact release times and dates in different major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, May 11, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 11, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 12, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, May 12, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, May 12, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 12

Viewers can only watch Suits LA season 1 episode 12 live when it airs on Sunday night via the NBC channel, which has been the home of the series since it premiered late in February. However, there's an option to watch the new episode on streaming, exclusively on Peacock, as soon as Monday, a day after the episode's television premiere.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 11

From the lead star and his ensemble cast to the guest stars, plenty that happened in Suits LA episode 11, titled Tearin' Up My Heart. At Railsback Lane, Stuart rear-ending and trading insults with one of their high-profile entertainment clients had put his anger issues to the surface. He's been snapping at everyone as he dealt with the aftermath of David Bowie's threat to his family.

Meanwhile, at Black & Associates, Ted breaks up a smackdown between two of their entertainment clients: Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt. Amanda Stevens kicked off the pretrial hearing for her newest client. She represented a teen star accused of assaulting her father, a case close to her heart after her experience with an abusive and addicted father.

However, the case started turning downhill after she asked for her client's emancipation, urging the prosecution to change their charge to attempted murder. If found guilty, her client could be locked up for at least five years. Amanda getting too personal with her case was her downfall, but Erica Rollins offers an untainted point of view to make both the daughter and father understand what's at stake.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 12

There appear to be no major cases in the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 12, titled Angry Sylvester. However, there won't be any shortage of workplace drama, especially at the Black & Associates offices and in Stuart's anger management class.

Whether Stuart heeded Yvette's suggestion in Suits LA episode 11 or Ted encouraged him, the next episode will see the Railsback Lane named partner dealing with his anger issues. Here's what is expected to play out in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"Erica and Ted disagree as she tries to sign a high-profile client against his wishes; Stuart meets an unexpected adversary at anger management; Rick works to secure Dylan Pryor's dream role; Leah questions her future at Black & Associates."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Suits LA season 1 as the spinoff nears its finale.

