Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 will air on The CW on May 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET. In the second episode of Sullivan's Crossing's third season, Maggie and Cal try to get back together by going on a romantic picnic. At the same time, Sully becomes close to newcomer Helen.

An interesting plot twist involving Lola and a handsome stranger she meets is expected to be featured in this episode. The relationships and problems that have already been set up in the show will get even more complicated in episode 2.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 releases on May 21, 2025

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 will premiere on May 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Paramount+. Fans in different regions will be able to catch the episode at varying times depending on their time zone. Here is a breakdown of the release time across different regions:

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) 5:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) 8:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) 9:00 pm BRT UK (BST) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 2:00 am CET India (IST) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 9:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 2:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 3:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) May 22, 2025 (Thursday) 5:00 pm NZST

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 recap

The third season of Sullivan's Crossing starts with the town's diner on fire, which leaves Sully fighting for his life. The episode, New Beginnings, goes into great detail about Sully's efforts to heal physically and emotionally after the fire.

Sully is trying to get better, but his health is getting worse because he keeps coughing up mucus, which is a sign that the fire's effects are still being felt. He also has a hard time getting used to the changes in town, like the new check-in system at the Outpost and the move toward a more modern style that he doesn't like.

Maggie is still upset about the death of her unborn child, which makes things difficult between her and Cal. The couple's relationship suffers as Maggie emotionally pulls away, still trying to make sense of how she feels about the people around her after her miscarriage.

Cal wants to help Maggie, but he gets caught between her grief and her emotional withdrawal. At the same time, Glenn, a developer who bought land near the Crossing to build luxury resorts, brings external pressures to the town.

Maggie's emotional breakdown, Sully's trouble with change, and the problems that are about to come up because of the new events make the episode end, leaving viewers eager to see what happens next.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2, it is expected that Maggie and Cal may end their breakup and start dating again. A romantic picnic seems like the perfect way to do it. But there are still a lot of problems, and they aren't sure if their efforts to get closer will work.

Although Sully didn't want to connect with Helen at first, they discover that they both love birds, which leads to an unexpected friendship. Sully finds out what kind of person he is, and it's not just someone who likes being outside. Helen's story seems to fit with Sully's, which adds a funny touch to the show.

At the same time, Lola meets a handsome stranger, which leads to some awkward but interesting moments that hint at possible new romantic interests. Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 is expected to get more into the complicated parts of relationships, change, and personal growth as Sully keeps working on his personal and professional projects.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Maggie and Cal hope to get their relationship back on track by planning a romantic picnic together. Sully realises he has some things in common with the newcomer Helen, and Lola has an awkward run-in with a handsome stranger."

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 will premiere on May 21, 2025.

