SurrealEstate season 3: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

SurrealEstate season 3 will premiere on SYFY on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET. New episodes will follow every Thursday in the same time slot.

A three-year time leap gives the next season a dramatic twist. Now a more powerful player in the paranormal real estate scene, the Roman-Ireland Agency confronts fresh obstacles.

The head of the agency, Luke Roman, is tormented by a demonic past that threatens not only him but also those around him. As his team cleans up haunted properties, reveals dark secrets, and battles personal demons, Luke has to face both new and old supernatural threats.

SurrealEstate season 3 will premiere on April 3

Here is a table showing the premiere timings for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 3, 2025 10:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) April 3, 2025 9:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 3, 2025 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 3, 2025 7:00 p.m.

Fans can tune in on SYFY for the latest episodes.

A quick recap of SurrealEstate season 2

In SurrealEstate season 2, the team faced even more dangerous and powerful supernatural forces. Luke Roman had to deal with the consequences of losing his paranormal abilities. Meanwhile, Susan Ireland became trapped in a possessed house, leading to a terrifying and action-packed conclusion.

The season ended with significant character developments, including Luke and Susan becoming full partners in the Roman-Ireland Agency. This set the stage for the dramatic shifts in season 3.

The season finale had the team uniting to assist Susan in escaping from the haunted house, which caused them to realize something about their own life and path.

It laid the foundation for the next difficulties and enigmas that will play out in season 3 as they started to think back on their professional and personal travels.

Plot of SurrealEstate season 3

SurrealEstate season 3 picks up three years after the events of the second season. The Roman-Ireland Agency is now a well-established business that cleans haunted properties.

However, Luke Roman faces new problems as an old demonic nemesis from his childhood resurfaces, putting him and his team in great danger. This sinister force threatens not only their lives but their very souls.

Luke and his team face personal and supernatural obstacles this season. The team will work together to solve haunting mysteries and confront even more hazardous beings.

Production, direction, and cast

SurrealEstate season 3 continues to be led by creator George R. Olson, who also serves as showrunner. With Olson in charge as the primary creative engine, the series is produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy.

The main cast includes Tim Rozon as Luke Roman, Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland, Maurice Dean Wint as August Ripley, and Adam Korson as Father Phil Orley.

Other notable cast members include Savannah Basley as Zooey L’Enfant, Elena Juatco as Clytemnestra Lomax, and Tennille Read as Megan Donovan. The return of these talented actors, combined with new additions, promises to bring fresh dynamics to the season.

Stay tuned for more updates on SurrealEstate season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.

