Task season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Is there a mole in the task force?

Task season 1 episode 3 continues FBI agent Tom Brandis and the rest of his task force's investigation into Sam's kidnapping and Peaches. One tip leads to another, and Cliff, who has been Robbie's accomplice in the burglaries of dr*g houses, is the name at the top of their list of suspects.

In the episode, the main plot revolves around finding Sam and finding out who else worked with Peaches, and a snitch in Peaches' workplace slips Cliff's name in hopes of getting a monetary reward. However, looking for Cliff and another suspected accomplice is the least of Tom's worries.

At the end of Task season 1 episode 3, Joe suspects that there's a mole in the task force after Tom questions why the Dark Hearts seem to know details about their investigation. The episode introduces another problem with Tom's already increasing number of problems, with the lack of leads on Sam's whereabouts.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Task season 1 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why is there a suspicion about a mole in Tom's team in Task season 1 episode 3?

Tom could be working with a mole (Image via HBO Max)

At the end of Task season 1 episode 3, Joe visits Tom at his house to share some important new discoveries about the task force's investigation. He reconfirms that Jayson is the one who killed Billy. But that's not all, because Joe implies that there's a mole in Tom's task force, which includes Aleah, Elizabeth, and Grasso.

It turns out that after Ray and Shelley's arrest, a suspicious car arrives outside of Cliff's house and stays there for four hours, likely waiting for Cliff to return. The car reportedly belongs to a Dark Hearts lieutenant, Brandon Symentz, and Tom is confused as to why the Dark Hearts know about Cliff. Joe suspects that someone from the task is leaking information to the gang, telling Tom to suspect everyone.

Task season 1 episode 3: Who robbed Cliff's house?

In Task season 1 episode 3, the task force gets a tip about Cliff robbing dr*g houses from their investigation on Peaches. But just as Tom and the rest of the team are about to enter Cliff's house, they find that someone else, two masked people, has broken into the house before them.

After some physical altercation with the two masked intruders, Tom is thrown down the stairs, Elizabeth freezes, and the team catches the two. Instead of Cliff, the team apprehends Ray and Shelley, who are robbing Cliff's house. After Cliff asks Ray for help earlier in Task season 1 episode 3, Ray decides that he wants the cash from the fentanyl stash all for himself, hence the robbery.

What does the task force's investigation of Cliff in Task season 1 episode 3 mean for Robbie?

Cliff and Robbie (Image via HBO Max)

The task force already knows about Cliff and his possible engagement in the house robberies. However, they don't know about Robbie's involvement yet. What they know is that there's a third person at play based on Shelley's revelation at the police station.

During Ray and Shelley's arrest in Task season 1 episode 3, they are interrogated separately. But while Ray is confident that Shelley will not snitch on him, Aleah's teary-eyed confession about being a victim of domestic violence, like Shelley, makes the latter talk. She reveals all about Cliff's visit to their home with another man whom she doesn't know.

When Tom questions Ray about the other man with Cliff, he doesn't know him either. That said, the task force knows that there's another person behind the break-ins, and they will likely try to pinpoint who that is, and it will only be a matter of time before they discover that it's Robbie. Plus, Tom knows about Billy now, and it won't be long before he puts two and two together, like who Billy's brother is.

Tom also knows that Cliff works for waste management, and he's only one step away from discovering who Cliff's closest co-worker is. Of course, they aren't the only ones looking for the duo. The Dark Hearts may figure out that Robbie is behind the break-ins first. Plus, Tom will have to tiptoe in his own task force now that there's a possible mole in the team that provides tips to the Dark Hearts.

Catch Task season 1 episode 3, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on HBO Max.

