Task season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Task season 1 episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, October 19, at 9 pm ET on HBO and stream in real-time on HBO Max. The season finale, titled A Still Small Voice, will wrap up the high-stakes storyline that has connected the FBI task force, the Prendergrast family, and the Dark Hearts gang. With Robbie deceased and Maeve in control of the money, the episode should answer questions regarding betrayal, justice, and legacy. In what is left, Tom has to find out the extent of the mole, Grasso has to account for the mayhem he created, and Jayson and Perry will attempt to regain control. All the strands, including Maeve's destiny, the Dark Hearts' revenge, and Tom's ethical reality, are on the verge of crashing together in Task season 1 episode 7.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Task season 1. Reader discretion is advised.When does Task season 1 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones Task season 1 episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on HBO, and stream simultaneously on HBO Max. Timings may vary depending on the time zones in which viewers are.Here are the release timings for different time zones:Region and Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeUnited States (PT)October 19, 20256 pmUnited States (CT)October 19, 20258 pmUnited States (ET)October 19, 20259 pmUnited Kingdom (BST)October 20, 20252 amCentral Europe (CET) October 20, 2025 3 amIndia (IST) October 20, 2025 6:30 amAustralia (AEST) October 20, 2025 10 amHow many episodes are left to air in Task season 1?With the drop of the sixth episode on October 12, 2025, Task season 1 episode 7 will be the finale. Throughout the previous episodes, the series has explored the collapse of the FBI task force, the ascension of the Dark Hearts, and the individual reckonings of Tom, Maeve, and Grasso. The last episode is expected to tie up the interconnected storylines of corruption, loyalty, and justice that have characterized the show.A brief recap of Task season 1 episode 6A still from the episode (Image via Instagram/@hbomax)Task season 1 episode 6 was a turning point for the series and a tragic one. The episode started with Robbie's drug sale attempt going awry as both the Dark Hearts and the FBI closed in. There was a violent confrontation, and several people were killed and betrayed. Robbie confronted Jayson, the killer of his brother Billy, taking a mortal stab wound in the process.Meanwhile, Lizzie, in the crossfire, was hit and killed by Perry and Jayson's vehicle as they made their getaway, a result of Grasso's informant work and a gunshot wound that had perforated her eardrum. It was later discovered that Robbie never actually planned on selling the drugs but had concocted the whole scheme to fund money for Maeve and his kids.By the end of the episode, Maeve had obtained the money, marking the culmination of Robbie's ultimate sacrifice.Major events to expect from Task season 1 episode 7 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)Task season 1 episode 7 is expected to wrap up the series' main conflicts through the resolution of the aftermath of Robbie's death and the revelation of the mole inside the task force. Tom is likely to concentrate on delivering justice to Anthony Grasso after discovering his role in the death of Lizzie and the tainted operation.Grasso's increasing guilt and the lack of evidence from the FBI can cause him to react erratically, possibly trying to hide his tracks or escape. The Dark Hearts, which are broken now after Jayson and Perry's misfortunes, might exact vengeance in pursuit of the lost money that is now in Maeve's possession without her knowledge.The fact that Maeve has the money might endanger her and her children, compelling her to take drastic action to secure their safety. Task season 1 episode 7 could potentially bring personal closure and institutional repercussions, bringing together the aftermath of betrayal, vengeance, and survival that have driven the season's plot.