The Acolyte episode 4: Major spoilers to expect ahead

The third episode of The Acolyte titled Destiny premiered on Disney+ on June 11, 2024, and it gave an insight into Osha and Mae's childhood on Brendok. The episode saw them living among a Coven of Witches, and how the Jedi approached the twins. It also showed viewers how Mae started the fire on Brendok which ultimately claimed the lives of the Witches.

The Acolyte episode 3 surely left a lot on the floor to unpack, and it has certainly made the wait for the next outing even more difficult. With episode 4 set to premiere on June 18, 2024, on Disney+, fans can expect to see more of Osha and Mae's childhood going forward and also expect the latter to carry out her assassination attempt on the Wookie Jedi Master, Kelnacca.

The Acolyte episode 4 to likely feature Mae trying to assassinate Kelnacca

Expand Tweet

Trending

The first two episodes of The Acolyte focused on Mae carrying out her assassination attempts on Jedi Master Indara and Master Torbin. Episode 2 ended with her and Quimir traveling to Kelnacca's location to go and assassinate him as well, but since episode 3 focused on her backstory with Osha on Brendok, fans can expect episode 4 to pick up where the second outing left off.

Aside from that, we can also expect to see exactly what role did the Jedi play in the fire of Brendok. While episode three only showcased Mae's side of the struggle with her starting the fire as she didn't want Osha to leave with Sol, it's heavily implied that the Jedi also had a role to play in the fire on Brendok.

It would also explain why Mae is exactly going after the four Jedi and why she has such a huge hatred against them.

We can also expect to see more of Osha and Mae's backstory

Expand Tweet

With episode 3's ending, fans can further expect to see more backstory when it comes to Osha and Mae. Especially get to see how Mae survived that fall, and how she eventually ended up meeting the Sith master that she serves as well. On Osha's side of things, it can be expected to see her training with the Jedi and what caused her to leave the order and become a meknec.

Episode 3 of The Acolyte also heavily implies that Osha and Mae are a Force Dyad. It's further hinted upon when Mother Aniseya is seen playing coy about Osha and Mae being born - with it being implied that the Force was likely used for their birth as well.

Jedi finally meeting the Sith (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Mae now serving the Sith master and the Jedi knowing about it, they can have a run-in with the mysterious figure. Next week, The Acolyte has its mid-season episode air, and it surely is going to be a major one given that a lot is left to be explained as well.

So far, the Sith's identity has been kept a secret, but whatever the mysterious person has going on behind the scenes, it definitely is going to give the Jedi order a hard time.

Interested viewers can tune in for The Acolyte episode 4 when it premieres this Tuesday on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. They can also stream the first three episodes of the show right now on Disney+.