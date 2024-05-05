Who is the Sith in The Acolyte? Everything to know about the villain in the series

The latest trailer for The Acolyte, which was released on May 4, 2024, revealed a new Sith lord as the villain of the show. While the identity of the character and the actor playing him has not been disclosed, fans are excited about the upcoming series that will delve into the history of the Jedi and the Sith.

The Acolyte is a spin-off series based on the Star Wars franchise. As per Disney, the synopsis of the show reads:

"In “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The Acolyte is scheduled to premiere on June 4, 2024, on Disney+.

Who are the Sith in Star Wars? Details explored

While the Jedi represent the principled peacekeepers, the Sith feature as their antithesis. They are an ancient group of warriors who draw their powers from the dark side of the Force.

As enemies of the Jedi, the Sith aim to eradicate the peacekeeping warriors and rule the galaxy using nefarious methods like murder and terrorism. They are the main antagonists in the Star Wars universe, with villains such as Darth Vader and Darth Sidious playing important roles.

According to the lore, the first Sith members were actually rogue Jedi warriors who possessed different beliefs and values. Possessing evil qualities such as hatred, rage, and cruelty, Sith Lords indulge in and encourage betrayal amongst themselves in order to gain power and control.

Despising any restraint as a weakness, Sith's philosophy endorses that power should be wielded by those who possess the strength, cunning, and ruthlessness to maintain it. Thus, they revere the dark side of the Force and draw their power through severe negative emotions.

As per Sith tradition first established by Darth Bane, there can only be two Sith Lords at any given time. One is a master who will wield power while the other is an apprentice who will crave it. Eventually, with treachery seen as a virtue instead of vice by the Sith, the apprentice is fated to betray and kill his master to become the powerful one.

Additionally, in contrast to the Jedi's blue and green lightsabers, the color of the Sith's lightsaber is red due to the corruption of the kyber crystal.

Who is the new Sith Lord in The Acolyte? Possible identities explored

The trailer for The Acolyte revealed that a Sith Lord will feature as the main antagonist in the show, but Disney is keeping his identity hidden for fans to find out when the show releases.

With the events of The Acolyte taking place during the High Republic era a hundred years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans believe Darth Plagueis might be the Sith Lord in the show based on the timeline.

The story of Plagueis was told in "The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise" by Emperor Palpatine to Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III. According to the story, Plagueis had a powerful command over the Dark Side of the Force. As such, he could cheat death and even save others from dying. However, as per Sith tradition, he was eventually killed by his apprentice who took over the mantle of the Dark Lord.

While this would make Plagueis pretty old in the timeline, it is possible that he had a prolonged lifespan due to the power he wielded and the immortality experiments he conducted.

Another possible Sith Lord who fans speculate could be the villain in The Acolyte is Darth Tenebrous. The Sith master of Plagueis, Tenebrous is credited as the designer of the starship Scimitar. According to the chronology, both of these characters could be the Sith Lord seen in the upcoming show.

However, it is also possible that the Sith Lord is an entirely new character.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will premiere on June 4, 2024, on Disney+. The remaining six episodes are set to be released on a weekly basis.