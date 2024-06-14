The Boys season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Boys season 4 had its first three episodes premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and brought a whole lot of insanity with them. Focusing on the titular group trying to get a jump on Homelander once more, the season's opening saw Butcher making one last run toward the Supe as he only has a few months left to live in his hands.

With Homelander having parental difficulties with Ryan, The Boys season 4 is setting up the villain to be more ruthless going forward. Following the ending of episode 3 of Homelander going back to his "home," fans are surely excited to see the upcoming episode. Episode 4 is set to premiere next Thursday, June 20, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

The fourth episode of The Boys season 4 is titled Wisdom of the Ages and will dive further into Homelander's backstory, not to mention even develop Butcher's motivation further to stop the man once and for all.

What time does The Boys season 4 episode 4 come out?

The Boys season 4 episode 4 titled Wisdom of the Ages will release on June 20, 2024, and premiere at 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the timings for the release may differ for fans who are in different regions. So, for fans confused about when the show will premiere in their time zone, the table below will be helpful.

Date Time Time Zone Thursday, June 20, 2024 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, June 20, 2024

03:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 20, 2024

07:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 20, 2024

12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 20, 2024

05:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 20, 2024

09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Boys season 4 episode 4?

The fourth episode of the season can be watched on June 20, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video exclusive. However, to watch The Boys, viewers will require a valid Prime Video subscription. If there is one already, then the show will be available at no further cost.

Fans can even check out the first three seasons of The Boys and its spinoff Gen V on the streaming platform.

What to expect from episode 4?

With episode 3 of The Boys season 4 ending with Homelander wanting to go back to where it all started, fans can expect to see the backstory of the "superhero." Throughout The Boys, there have been hints that Homelander was experimented on as a kid to become the perfect super-powered individual, and that certainly led to developing the way he is now. Perhaps, episode 4 will offer more insight into what he went through as a kid.

Aside from that, we can also expect to see Butcher further try and reach out to Ryan to get him out of Homelander's grasp. With Ryan now knowing that Butcher only has a few months to live, he will empathize with him more as it was evident from episode 3 of the show.

On the other hand, Hughie's relationship with his mom will be further developed, while Frenchie comes to terms with the fact that he will have to tell Colin the truth about his family. The next few episodes certainly seem to be packed with a whole lot of drama.

More details about The Boys season 4

As per Amazon Prime Video, the official synopsis for season 4 reads:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and more, fans can check out episode 4 when it premieres next week.

The Boys season 4's first three episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.