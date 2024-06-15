The Boys Season 4: Sister Sage may have Lobotomized herself (& a sinister theory all but confirms it)

In the newest episode of The Boys Season 4, Susan Hayward's character, Sister Sage, surprised viewers with a lobotomy that appears to be self-inflicted. This unexpected change made viewers question her actions.

The new season of the series inspired by the book of Eric Kripke released on June 13, 2024, and has eight episodes.

As Sister Sage is the smartest person alive in The Boys universe, actions like these get controversial amongst the fans. This has raised arguments and questions amongst the fans, and curiosity to solve the mystery behind her actions. Despite the chaos, one thing is certain: the disclosure of Sister Sage's hidden motives twists the plot of season 4.

The Boys season 4: Did Sister Sage lobotomize herself?

Unraveling the Enigma: Sister Sage's Self-Lobotomy

Sister Sage's sudden self-lobotomy in The Boys Season 4 sparks a riveting exploration into the psyche of her superhuman intelligence. As the newest addition to The Seven and a confidant of Homelander, her actions carry huge implications for the series' trajectory.

The scene shows her engaging in mundane activities like watching reality TV and eating fast food while a blood-covered orbitoclast (the tool used for lobotomy) lies beside her on a table.

An interesting theory emerges that despite her superhuman intelligence, Sister Sage may have grown weary of the burdens that come with her intellect.

The constant pressure to navigate through the difficulties of The Seven, along with the ever-looming threat of Homelander's wrath, could have pushed her to seek refuge in ignorance. By reducing her intelligence through a lobotomy, Sister Sage may have found a break from the pressure of her thoughts.

Implications for The Seven: Fallout and Consequences

Sister Sage's choice to lobotomize herself has far-reaching consequences for both her and the superhero team in season 4. Homelander, known for his violent personality and intolerance for weakness, may see Sister Sage's acts as a betrayal of his directive.

The consequences of her self-inflicted lobotomy might lead to a power struggle inside the gang, with Homelander attempting to assert his control.

Sister Sage's action to compromise her intelligence may disturb the power balance within The Seven, affecting the group's dynamics in unexpected ways. Now, if she is not as smart as before, the wrong people can easily manipulate her. Her vulnerability might cause problems for her.

Sister Sage's newfound state of ignorance could lead her towards personal growth, and she might explore more and form new alliances out of The Seven.

But her description when she was being screened for The Seven read that she has "moderate regeneration," pointing towards the fact that this may be something temporary she does to relieve some steam rather than something permanent as her brain might heal from the lobotomy at a moderate pace, which would make sense for the narrative The Boys has been trying to set up this season.

The Deep's relationship with Sage in The Boys Season 4

Amidst the chaos created by Sister Sage's self-lobotomy, her unexpected relationship with The Deep adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative. Because of the lobotomy, Sister Sage has lost her sense of judgment due to which she is getting impulsive and develops new connections with The Deep, uncharacteristic of her character thus far in the series.

The Deep, known for his clumsiness and social ineptitude, forms an odd bond with Sister Sage in her changed state, resulting in a moment of closeness between the two characters. However, there is nothing clear about their growing connection yet.

The Boys season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video.

