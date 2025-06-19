The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

It is spring in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, which means more festivities in London's high society. This time, the Tintagels will be hosting the gala, marking the first big event with Nan as the new Duchess of Tintagel. And like any other festivities in the series, drama, and scandal are just waiting around the corner.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 will be released next Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at midnight ET, only on Apple TV+. Titled Holy Grail, the next episode teases more drama, secrets, and the anxiety of keeping something monumental from a close friend.

In season 2, the period drama inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel is back with more romance and intrigue. Stay tuned for what happens next for Nan, Conchita, Lizzy, Mabel, and Jinny.

When will The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 be released?

Following the premiere of The Buccaneers season 2 on June 18, 2025, the new season will follow a weekly release schedule, with one episode dropping each week. This means that The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 will be released next week on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Like the first episode and most Apple TV titles, the upcoming episode will drop around 12 am Eastern Time.

Trending

However, please note the difference in release timings, as it varies depending on the region. Viewers can refer to the table below for the exact release date and time of episode 2 in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 4 am Central European Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 9:30 pm Japan Standard Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 1 pm

Read more: The Buccaneers season 2 complete release schedule

Where to watch The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2

The Buccaneers is an Apple TV+ original series, which means it is only available to watch on the streaming platform. Like the first season and the first episode of season 2, The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 will be exclusively streaming on Apple TV+ on the scheduled release date above.

Previous and upcoming episodes can be watched on the platform anytime and anywhere with a subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month.

A brief recap of The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 kicked off with Nan and Theo coming out of the church doors, finally married. Nan is the new Duchess of Tintagel, but despite the shiny new title and the festivities, she's a ball of emotional dilemma, thinking that she married the wrong man. However, nothing can be done as she is already married to Theo, and Guy went with Jinny into hiding.

Season 2's premiere episode also revealed Nan's biological mother, Nell, who attended the wedding. Nell and Patti, who are sisters, had a stand-off because Nell wanted Nan to know who she was. However, in the end, they chose to keep her identity a secret, and Nell and Patti returned to America together, leaving Patti's husband, Tracy, behind after she asked for a divorce from him.

Conchita and Richard also had to deal with family drama in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1. Without their family money and the Marable's refusal to offload their assets, the couple was left to handle the fallout and what remained of the Marable estate.

However, Conchita had an idea that could help the family's problems—she's going to be a chaperone, and she happens to have her first client locked in. Lizzy also met Hector Robinson at Nan's wedding reception, and it was love at first sight. The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 ended with them together at the ball, where Nan made an unmistakable entrance that took over the front pages the next day.

What to expect in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2

With where the previous episode left off, there are plenty of things to watch out for in the upcoming The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2. Titled Holy Grail, Nan will be hosting the spring gala as the Duchess of Tintagel. Meanwhile, Jinny and Guy are still in hiding as Jinny's abusive husband continues to hunt for her and their unborn child.

Conchita is kicking off her newfound chaperoning business, and Mabel and Honoria are planning for their future. Meanwhile, Lizzy has a new love interest, but she also has a secret, and she doesn't know whether she should open up to Nan about it or not. Here's what fans can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis from Apple TV+:

"Amid the Tintagel spring gala, Lizzy grapples with whether to share crucial information with Nan."

Stay tuned for more The Buccaneers season 2 news and updates as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More