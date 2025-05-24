The Chi season 7 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Titled More Life, the upcoming The Chi season 7 episode 3 is expected to bring more tension and drama as more lives, friendships, and relationships suffer an unexpected blow. Pastor Zeke was already facing a scandal in the previous episode, and it doesn't appear that his assistant pastor, Charles, will let him forget his sins anytime soon.

Meanwhile, there's another relationship that will suffer in the next episode, which has been a recurring theme in the series. Find out how it will all play out in The Chi season 7 episode 3, which will be streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime next Thursday, May 30, 2025, at 3:00 am ET.

The next episode is directed by Stacy Pascal Gaspard, which marks the second episode she will be directing for the series after The Chi season 6 episode 10, titled Want This Smoke.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 3 be released?

The series continues its weekly release streak, which means The Chi season 7 episode 3 will be released next Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note the difference in release timings from region to region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in select time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, May 30, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Friday, May 30, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Friday, May 30, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 30, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Friday, May 30, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, May 30, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 3

Like the previous two episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 3 will be available on streaming first before it airs on television. It will be streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on the scheduled Friday release date, as mentioned above. Meanwhile, the episode will air on TV on Showtime two days later, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Please note that access to the series on the streaming is only available for the Paramount+ with Showtime bundled plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 2

Titled The Fall Out, the previous episode saw various changes in The Chi season 7 cast and characters' lives. Some changes are positive, the others are heartbreaking. Tiff confirmed that she was pregnant, and per Alicia's insistence, she moved to the mansion. Meanwhile, EJ was still with Emmett and Kiesha in their already chaotic household.

Alicia also gave the lounge to Tiff to manage, and she recruited Victor to help with the business. Meanwhile, Nuck appeared to be turning a new leaf, from opening up in his one-on-one session with Pastor Zeke to telling Tiff that he wouldn't be taking money from her and her business anymore.

Jake and Tatiana's affair was also exposed in The Chi season 7 episode 2 after his vindictive fling aired the affair online. With his wife's affair, Pastor Zeke's reputation at the church was tarnished. But Charles is there to save the day as Zeke lies low, but he could be trying to take over.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 3

Tension and drama continue in The Chi season 7 episode 3, with relationship struggles continuing to be the running theme. After the scandal with Jake and Tatiana in the previous episode, Pastor Zeke will experience the brunt of it as the head of his megachurch. Charles has started to undermine him in the last episode, and it appears that Charles will continue to create tension in the church.

Meanwhile, another relationship will suffer in the upcoming episode: Jake and Bakari's friendship. Here's what will play out in episode 3, per the synopsis:

"Jemma goes to Jake to discuss her next career move. Charles holds Pastor Zeke accountable given his recent scandal. Meanwhile, Jake and Bakari's friendship suffers an unexpected blow."

Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 news and updates, as well as other anticipated shows, as the year progresses.

