The Chi season 7 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the explosive premiere, with one more casualty added to the bloodshed of the past season, The Chi season 7 episode 2 promises to be as eventful. While there are no more murders teased, at least for the next episode, there will be plenty of personal and romantic dramas going on.

The Chi season 7 episode 2 will be available for streaming next Friday, May 23, 2025, at 3:00 am ET on Paramount+ with Showtime. Titled The Fall Out, the next episode promises to continue Tiff's story after she learned that Rob has died. There might be a new man in her life, or two.

The upcoming episode will be directed by Chinese American writer-director Johnson Cheng, who previously directed two episodes of The Chi season 6.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 2 be released?

The series follows a weekly release schedule, with The Chi season 7 episode 2 arriving next Friday, May 23, 2025. It will be available to watch on streaming that day at around 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note that the release timing will vary from one region to another. Check out the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in select time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, May 23, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Friday, May 23, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Friday, May 23, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 23, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Friday, May 23, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, May 23, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, May 23, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, May 23, 2025

4:00 pm

Read more: The Chi season 7 complete release schedule

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 2

The Chi season 7 will be released on streaming first before it airs on cable. Like the premiere episode, The Chi season 7 episode 2 will arrive on streaming via Paramount+ with Showtime on the Friday release schedule mentioned above. The linear release for the second episode will be on Showtime two days later, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Please note that the show is only accessible on streaming for those with Paramount+ with Showtime plans, which cost $12.99 per month.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 1

The Chi season 7 episode 1 explored the aftermath of Douda and Rob's murders. After Douda's death, Nuck took over the leadership of the 63rd Street gang, promising to be better but still a dangerous new boss. Meanwhile, Alicia looked for revenge for her son Rob's murder.

When Nuck told her that Zay was the person behind Rob's death, she killed him without giving him a chance to explain or clear his name. Unknown to Alicia, Zay was innocent, and there are only a few people left who know who really killed Rob. Bakari, her new scholar, knows as well as Zay's girlfriend, whom he told just before he was killed. The real killer, Nuck, also knows the truth.

In the last episode, Bakari landed a chance for a better life beyond the dangerous streets of Chicago. Alicia awarded him a scholarship for college, and now he owes his life to her.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 2

A new leader or two will emerge as the hierarchy changes following Douda's death. The first taste of Nuck's new leadership of the gang was given in episode 1. In the upcoming The Chi season 7 episode 2, titled The Fall Out, the show will further explore the aftermath of Rob's death from Tiff's perspective.

She found out that Rob died in the previous episode, which broke down her world to the point that she didn't think she could take care of EJ at the moment. However, she won't appear to be lonely for long, as she develops unlikely partnerships with two men. Whether these relationships are romantic or platonic remains a mystery. Here's what to expect in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

"Tiff finds an unlikely partner in Victor - and a more unlikely connection with Nuck. Jake exposes his affair with Tatiana, triggering a scandal. Things come to a head when Emmett tries to juggle all the kids at work."

Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 news and updates as the series continues.

Read more: The Chi season 7 cast and characters

