The Chi season 7 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Another life is on the line, and in The Chi season 7 episode 9, the drama and tension will only go higher. After the events of the last episode, where Reg shot Emmett, things are set to change rapidly for the residents of the South Side, especially for Emmett and Damien.

The Chi season 7 episode 9 will be released next week on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Last Respects, the episode is expected to double down on Nuck's next moves after striking a deal with Detective Toussaint.

What happened to Emmett marks yet another tragedy for the family, who are already dealing with Jada's cancer. But as more people know that Reg has somehow come back from the dead, others are also teaming up against him.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 9 be released?

Ever since the series premiered its seventh season, it has been consistent with releasing one episode every week at the same time. This means The Chi season 7 episode 9 will arrive next Friday, July 11, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, do note that there's a difference in release timings depending on the region. The table below will serve as a guide on the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, July 11, 2025 12 am Central Time Friday, July 11, 2025

2 am Eastern Time Friday, July 11, 2025

3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, July 11, 2025

7 am Central European Time Friday, July 11, 2025

9 am Eastern European Time Friday, July 11, 2025

10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, July 11, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, July 11, 2025

4 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 9?

New episodes of The Chi can be watched on streaming and on television, and like previous episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 9 will have a streaming debut before it airs on TV. It will be streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on the scheduled release date mentioned above and will air on TV via SHOWTIME on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 8

Damien's gambling habit is a core plot in The Chi season 7 episode 8, but unlike previous instances, this time, he owed money to the wrong guy. He owed Reg $5,000, and when he only managed to get $4,000, Reg beat him up to a bloody pulp.

Seeing his brother return home with a bloody face, Emmett inquired about who dared hit Damien. It's how he knew that Reg was alive, which was, at this point, still a secret to many. He went to confront Reg in Jake's apartment, but Emmett ended up getting shot.

Meanwhile, Detective Toussaint proposed a deal with Nuck. She can protect him if he helps her do one thing: bring Reg in alive. Nuck ended up agreeing to the deal for various reasons: for his son's safety and because of Reg's threat to his leadership in the mob.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 9?

While the previous episode left Emmett's fate in question, he's likely to survive the shooting. However, with the family's mounting problems and stress, it will be exciting to see how everyone will navigate what happened to him in The Chi season 7 episode 9. The next episode will determine how Damien will handle how he indirectly put his brother's life on the line.

Meanwhile, there's also a lot to unpack about how Nuck will insert himself in Reg's corner after striking a deal with Detective Toussaint to put Reg in jail. Here's what the synopsis teases about the upcoming episode:

"Nuck makes a house-call to an unsuspecting friend. Alicia, with an idea, visits Tiff in the hospital. A guilt-heavy Damien makes a promise."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on The Chi season 7 and other favorite TV shows as the year progresses.

