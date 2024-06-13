The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Chi has emerged as one of the most popular shows on Showtime over the years. The newest season premiered on August 6, 2023, with part one consisting of eight episodes. The second part of season 6 of The Chi resumed the plot on May 12, 2024, and the series is nearing its conclusion, with the 14th episode scheduled to premiere soon. Episode 14 of The Chi, titled Smoke & Mirrors, is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The series has weaved an intricate story based on the South Side of Chicago, and the characters are going through a range of emotions in the current season. The upcoming episode will deal with the aftermath of the death of one of the characters while tensions are on the rise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Chi season 6 Part 2.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14: Release date and time

Trending

As per Showtime, episode 14 of part 2 of the drama series will premiere on June 14, 2024, at 9 pm PT. Here is the complete release schedule across different timezones for the upcoming episode, titled Smoke & Mirrors.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, June 14, 2024 9 pm Central Time (CT) Friday, June 14, 2024

11 pm Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, June 15, 2024 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, June 15, 2024 4 am Central European Time (CET) Saturday, June 15, 2024 6 am Eastern European Time (EET) Saturday, June 15, 2024 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, June 15, 2024 9:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, June 15, 2024 1 pm

The upcoming episode of the series will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, June 14, 2024. The new episode will also be aired on the Showtime channel on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Where to watch The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14?

The upcoming episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ Showtime on Friday, June 14, 2024. The show also airs on the Showtime channel on Sundays. The upcoming episode will air on Showtime on Sunday, May 16, 2024.

Only viewers who have a subscription to Paramount+ with the added Showtime subscription will be able to stream the series when it premieres on the streaming service.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 13: Recap and what to expect from episode 14

The last episode of The Chi season 6 part 2 begins with a courtroom sequence where Victor (Luke James) gets posted out of prison on bail by Alonzo. However, Victor questions Alonzo about where he got the money to post him out of bail, leading to the revelation that it has been taken from Douda (Curtiss Cook).

The return of Dominque "Dom" Morris (played by La La Anthony) to the Kitchen is another prominent part of the episode, suggesting he is still involved in business operations in the absence of Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.). Dom returned with one of his cousins, Serena (Dre Hollingsworth), who cannot hear. Serena's presence sparks romantic interest in Roselyn (Kandi Burruss).

The episode also explored how Ezekiel's persuasive abilities lead Papa towards unusual ideas. The Pastor makes Papa rethink his apprehensions and take chances toward quick success.

However, Ezekiel's support for Douda showcased the Pastor's opportunistic nature, which is in striking contrast to Mr. Jackson's beliefs. Ezekiel's reckless attempt to deal with Douda backfires, which may hold consequences in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode will likely see Jake helping out Victor since he is just out of prison. The upcoming episode will also see Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) working out a deal with a person who will be revealed in the episode. The focus of the episode will be on Victor while Douda will be dealing with some tough choices to make.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jake does his best to distract a restless Victor; Alicia makes a deal and issues a warning; Papa takes center stage while Britney confides in Maisha and Jemma."

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14: The cast of the show

Some of the prominent members of the ensemble cast who will appear in the upcoming episode include:

Luke James as Victor

Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor

Curtiss Cook as Douda

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa

Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina

Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Ezekiel

Amari Noelle Ferguson as Britney

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14 will release on June 14, 2024, at 9 pm PT.