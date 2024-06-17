The Chosen season 4 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Chosen season 4 episode 6 will be live-streamed on the show's official YouTube channel on Sunday, June 20, 2024. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the Christian drama series follows the life and struggles of Jesus of Nazareth and his disciples throughout multiple seasons.

In the upcoming episode, viewers are likely to witness Jesus and his disciples celebrating the festival of Hanukkah over eight days. It is also in this episode that Jesus learns of Lazarus' death. The episode, titled Dedication, is written and directed by Dallas Jenkins. Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson serve as co-writers of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Chosen season 4 episode 6.

The Chosen season 4 episode 6 release date and time

The disciples seen in The Chosen (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

Viewers can watch The Chosen season 4 episode 6 titled Dedication on the show's YouTube channel via livestream on June 20, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET. The region-wise release schedule for the episode is given below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, June 20, 2024 8:30 pm Central Time Thursday, June 20, 2024 7:30 pm Mountain Time Thursday, June 20, 2024 6:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 21, 2024 12:30 am Central European Time Friday, June 21, 2024 2:30 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 21, 2024 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 21, 2024 6 am

Where to watch The Chosen season 4 episode 6?

Jesus looks distressed in a scene from The Chosen (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

The Chosen season 4 episode 6 will be livestreamed for fans via the show's YouTube channel at 8:30 pm ET on June 20, 2024. The episode can also be watched later on The Chosen App, which can be downloaded for free. All episodes of The Chosen become available for streaming on BYUtv from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT onwards the day after the live stream airs.

What to expect from The Chosen season 4 episode 6?

A still from the historical drama series The Chosen (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

In the upcoming episode, Jesus and his disciples are seen celebrating the eight-day festival of Hanukkah through flashbacks. The episode features his famous speech 'I am the Good Shepherd', given at the Temple in Jerusalem on the last day of the festivities.

As Jesus travels to Jerusalem to deliver his speech, he irks many religious leaders by claiming to be the Messiah. Viewers will also get to see Jesus' growing ministry and his teachings being viewed as a threat by the religious leaders of the Jewish community as well as the Roman Empire. By the end of this episode, Jesus receives news of Lazarus' death and also becomes aware of plans for his own execution.

Who appears in The Chosen season 4 episode 6?

The episode's main cast includes:

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Paras Patel as Matthew

Noah James as Andrew

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

George H. Xanthis as John

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Amber Shana Williams as Tamar, a friend of the paralytic in Capernaum

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Giavani Cairo as Thaddaeus

Alaa Safi as Simon Z.

Nick Shakoour as Zebedee

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Reza Diako as Philip

Ivan Jasso as Yussif

The episode's recurring cast includes:

Alessandro Colla as Jairus

Liche Ariza as Gedera, a Sadducee

Brad Culver as Zebadiah, a Pharisee

Nina Rose Leon as Salome

Ethan Flower as Ozem, a Pharisee

Stay tuned for the latest updates on trending movies and television shows of 2024.