The Chosen season 4 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Chosen season 4 episode 6 will be live-streamed on the show's official YouTube channel on Sunday, June 20, 2024. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the Christian drama series follows the life and struggles of Jesus of Nazareth and his disciples throughout multiple seasons.
In the upcoming episode, viewers are likely to witness Jesus and his disciples celebrating the festival of Hanukkah over eight days. It is also in this episode that Jesus learns of Lazarus' death. The episode, titled Dedication, is written and directed by Dallas Jenkins. Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson serve as co-writers of the episode.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Chosen season 4 episode 6.
The Chosen season 4 episode 6 release date and time
Viewers can watch The Chosen season 4 episode 6 titled Dedication on the show's YouTube channel via livestream on June 20, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET. The region-wise release schedule for the episode is given below:
Where to watch The Chosen season 4 episode 6?
The Chosen season 4 episode 6 will be livestreamed for fans via the show's YouTube channel at 8:30 pm ET on June 20, 2024. The episode can also be watched later on The Chosen App, which can be downloaded for free. All episodes of The Chosen become available for streaming on BYUtv from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT onwards the day after the live stream airs.
What to expect from The Chosen season 4 episode 6?
In the upcoming episode, Jesus and his disciples are seen celebrating the eight-day festival of Hanukkah through flashbacks. The episode features his famous speech 'I am the Good Shepherd', given at the Temple in Jerusalem on the last day of the festivities.
As Jesus travels to Jerusalem to deliver his speech, he irks many religious leaders by claiming to be the Messiah. Viewers will also get to see Jesus' growing ministry and his teachings being viewed as a threat by the religious leaders of the Jewish community as well as the Roman Empire. By the end of this episode, Jesus receives news of Lazarus' death and also becomes aware of plans for his own execution.
Who appears in The Chosen season 4 episode 6?
The episode's main cast includes:
- Jonathan Roumie as Jesus
- Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene
- Paras Patel as Matthew
- Noah James as Andrew
- Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter
- George H. Xanthis as John
- Joey Vahedi as Thomas
- Amber Shana Williams as Tamar, a friend of the paralytic in Capernaum
- Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael
- Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James
- Giavani Cairo as Thaddaeus
- Alaa Safi as Simon Z.
- Nick Shakoour as Zebedee
- Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot
- Jordan Walker Ross as Little James
- Reza Diako as Philip
- Ivan Jasso as Yussif
The episode's recurring cast includes:
- Alessandro Colla as Jairus
- Liche Ariza as Gedera, a Sadducee
- Brad Culver as Zebadiah, a Pharisee
- Nina Rose Leon as Salome
- Ethan Flower as Ozem, a Pharisee
