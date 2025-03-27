The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1 ending explained: Did Thony go back to the cartel?

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1 pulled viewers back into Thony's world after a long wait of 10 months. The episode titled, My Way, was released on Fox on March 25, 2025.

Ad

The new season continued the intriguing story of Thony De La Rosa, an immigrant doctor forced to work as a cleaning lady to survive and care for her terminally ill son. However, her life got entangled between powerful LA mobsters and the FBI when she witnessed a crime.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1 picked up from where the last season ended. Thony is still struggling to get a visa and legal residency for Luca. However, an unexpected tragedy strikes her when her beacon of hope, Katherine Russo, is killed in her car. By the end of the episode, Thony decides to join the cartel.

Ad

Trending

Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"As the power dynamic between Ramona and Thony shifts, Luca gives Thony confidence to take control."

The series is developed by Miranda Kwok and stars Elodie Yung, Eva De Dominici, Kate del Castillo, Martha Millian, Faith Bryant, and Santiago Cabrera in prominent roles.

Katherine Russo is killed in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1

Ad

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1 began with Fiona, Luca, Thony, and Chris appearing for the visa interview. The interviewer asked them the reason for applying for the visa, to which Thony answered that she wanted to be a doctor again, and Chris shared his desire to live with his girlfriend Camilla.

Then, the interviewer asked if Thony had even been involved in any criminal activity, which shifted the scene to two days back.

Ad

FBI Agent Katherine Russo was sponsoring Thony and Fiona's entire family to get a visa as a reward for her contribution in getting Ramona Sanchez arrested.

However, after the visa interviews, Katherine met a tragic end when goons from the Sin Cara cartel burned her alive in her car by throwing a petrol bomb inside. It was a payback for the arrest of their boss, Ramona.

Katherine's murder shattered Thony and her family's dream of securing US citizenship.

Ad

Jorge gets injured by a bullet

Ad

Katherine's murder was another trauma for Thony as she witnessed the former's car exploding in flames. It is clear that this serves as a pivotal point in her storyline this season. Following the incident, she went to meet the new leader of the Sin Cara cartel, Jorge Sanchez, to find out how Ramona is able to pull the strings despite being incarcerated.

However, in the middle of their conversation, a sniper took a shot at them, but they somehow managed to escape. Jorge's team then got alerted, and his bodyguard found the sniper. As Jorge was questioning the shooter about his employer, another shooter killed him before he could open his mouth. Then, the other assassin shot Jorge, before he himself was killed.

Ad

Thony decides to work as a cartel doctor in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1

Ad

Thony in The Cleaning Lady only wanted to take care of her son and give her family an honorable life, but she got pulled into the game between the mobsters and the FBI. Ramona's arrest and Katherine's push to get her family a valid visa ignited a beacon of hope in her, but the latter's demise extinguished it.

By the end of The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 1, Thony took a bold decision. She used her medical prowess to perform a life-saving surgery on Jorge and hence secured the role of a medic in the cartel. It is clear that she is planning to get a visa and a medical license through Jorge's connections, despite knowing that many members of the cartel are still loyal to Ramona.

Ad

The episode ended with an intense phone call between Thony and Ramona. The former's demeanor proved that she has had enough of running and hiding, and is not scared of anything anymore.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Cleaning Lady season 4 and the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback