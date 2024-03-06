How Adan Canto's death changes Cleaning Lady season 3 dynamics

The Cleaning Lady season 3 premiered on Tuesday, March 5, two months after actor Adan Canto's death. Canto played the role of Arman Morales on the show. The Cleaning Lady is a crime drama about a mom who works for the mob to save the life of her young son.

Regardless of his death, the makers have chosen to keep his character alive in the TV series to honor his memory. This has led to a change in the show's dynamics, shaping relationships and plots. Season 3's premiere hints at Arman's final arc, focusing on his influence even after his death.

The series is also introducing fresh faces and storylines, such as Thony's new love interest, played by Elodie Yung. The current season seems to be well received by fans, who want to see how the show is going to develop without Adan's character.

How does The Cleaning Lady season 3 address Adan Canto's death?

In the premiere of The Cleaning Lady Season 3, the series pays homage to the late Mexican-American actor Adan Canto, who passed away in January 2024 from appendiceal cancer. The particular episode closes with a tribute card dedicating the entire season to Canto, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the series.

The tribute card reads,

“This season is dedicated to our beloved friend Adan Canto.”

Canto had originally been scheduled to be briefly taken off the show for treatment, to return later. Unused video footage has been used for The Cleaning Lady season 3, which allows Arman's plot to keep going.

The choice that was made to keep Arman's character alive honors Canto's memory. It also guarantees that the actor's presence is felt all through The Cleaning Lady season 3.

What is the significance of Arman's character in The Cleaning Lady?

In The Cleaning Lady, Adan Canto plays Arman Morales, a complex personality who is part of an influential Armenian crime family based in Las Vegas. At first thought of as a romantic interest and villain, Arman evolves into a defender and reliable source of support for the primary character, Thony.

His character's depth can be seen through a wide range of stories, such as getting into shootouts and showing vulnerability that goes beyond first sight. Arman's existence becomes vital to Thony, acting as both guardian and confidant, pointing out the broad scope of their bond.

Miranda Kwok, showrunner of The Cleaning Lady, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the third season and Canto's story in the show,

"We had to figure out how to craft a season based on the circumstances that honors Adan as a human being and Arman as a character in the best way possible. We had to pivot a few times this season. We started crafting the season before we knew anything about what was happening and we were planning on digging into Arman’s backstory and his family."

The sudden demise of Adan has an enormous effect on The Cleaning Lady season 3's dynamics, resulting in an empty place that shapes the storyline and how characters grow.

Will Arman be recast in The Cleaning Lady season 3?

It seems very unlikely that Adan Canto's character, Arman Morales, would be recast in The Cleaning Lady season 3. As per the showrunners, the TV series is going to honor Canto's memory by extending his character's storyline.

The choice not to recast Arman shows the show's recognition for Canto and his contribution to the series. The makers of the show were able to use unused recordings from past seasons to carry on Arman's storyline in season 3, keeping him alive while recognizing Canto's death at some point.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 aired on Fox on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.