The Family Business season 5: Release date, where to watch, cast, and more

BET+ is set to release The Family Business season 5 on Thursday, July 4, 2024, with two episodes airing back-to-back. After the premiere, new installments will be available every Thursday, and the season will conclude on August 29, 2024.

The Family Business focuses on the Duncan family, who run an exotic car dealership business in New York. However, this business is just a front for their illegal activities and business. The show tells a story of betrayal, power battles, and strong family ties.

The new season of The Family Business features the Duncan family's strong bonds as now under pressure because of hidden secrets from the past that could ruin their family business. LC Duncan, played by Hudson, has to face his toughest opponent ever— one of his children.

The Family Business is directed by Trey Haley and created by Carl Weber. Season 5 will dive into the family's dynamics, exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the consequences of past actions.

The Family Business Season 5: Where to watch

The trailer for The Family Business season 5 was released by BET Plus on June 29, 2024, on YouTube. It highlights the intense drama and internal conflicts within the Duncan family, promising an action-packed season.

The new season is set to premiere on July 4, 2024. The season will begin with the first two-episode release, after which a new episode will air every Thursday.

The Family Business season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes and will wrap up with its thrilling finale on August 29, 2024. The new season will be exclusively available to stream on BET+.

Cast of Season 5

The series stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, and Miguel A. Nunez Jr.

With its talented star cast, an interesting story, and a hardworking team behind the scenes, promises to take the fans on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, drama, action, and mystery, as the Duncan family faces their toughest season ever.

What to expect from season 5?

Season 4 of the series ended with the twist that LC Duncan was killed by a hitman called The Ghost. The family is now in chaos and is mourning for their loss. The end of season 4 also shows a heist at the Federal Reserve, setting up the stage for The Family Business season 5, where the Duncan family will take revenge for LC Duncan’s murder.

The power struggle with Mr. Smith is also expected to rise in The Family Business season 5, as he aggressively wants to take over Duncan’s empire.

As aforementioned, the Duncan family's issues become critical. The hidden secrets they've kept could break them apart. Family troubles get worse when LC Duncan clashes with his son.

The Family Business season 5 is streaming on BET+

