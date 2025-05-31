The harrowing true story behind HBO's The Mortician, explained

HBO's new documentary series The Mortician sheds light on the disturbing operations of a family-run funeral home in Pasadena, California, in the 1980s.

The three-part series examines the actions of David Sconce, who used unethical practices to increase profits after taking over Lamb Funeral Home. The series also includes interviews with Sconce, which provides insight into the funeral industry as it existed at the time.

The documentary highlights unethical practices for profit, leading to corruption in a sensitive sector like funeral care. Through interviews with victims' families, former employees, and journalists, the series offers a comprehensive look at the events of that period.

The Mortician is rooted in a true story of David Sconce's management of Lamb Funeral Home, where he exploited grieving families and treated the deceased inhumanely. Sconce ran a large-scale cremation business where he conducted mass cremations—sometimes cremating up to 18 bodies at once—violating state regulations.

The Mortician will premiere its first episode on Sunday, June 1, 2025, on HBO at 9 pm ET. Subsequent episodes are scheduled to air on the following Sundays—June 8 and June 15—at the same time.

The true story behind The Mortician explored

According to a report published by People on May 19, 2025, in the early 1980s, David Sconce took over Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California. Under his leadership, the prestigious family business became the center of a scandal that involved mass cremations, stealing items from the dead, and attacks on competitors.

Sconce cremated multiple bodies at once, mixing ashes and tricking families into giving him someone else's ashes.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times on December 30, 1988, Sconce and his team made a lot of money each month by removing gold teeth and other valuables from bodies. He also organized attacks on rival funeral home employees to eliminate competition.

According to Fox 8, these actions led to a five-year prison sentence on August 30, 1989, for tampering with bodies and illegal cremations, and attacking business rivals. He served only two and a half years and was released in 1991. However, in 2013, he was once again sentenced to 25 years on additional charges. According to People, he was later released on parole in 2023.

As per a report by LA Weekly, published on May 30, 2025, the scandal had a profound effect on funeral services in Southern California. This led to stricter regulations and increased transparency. The Lamb family's reputation was severely tarnished by court cases and public scrutiny, highlighting the need for ethical funerals.

The case also highlights how vulnerable grieving families can be and the critical importance of oversight in such services.

The actions of David Sconce and the subsequent legal proceedings highlight a documented case where standard practices within the funeral industry were violated for financial gain. The investigation and prosecution led to criminal convictions and prompted regulatory reforms in the handling of deceased individuals and the operations of funeral service providers.

The Mortician - Director and producer

The Mortician is a three-part documentary series directed by Joshua Rofé, known for projects such as Lorena, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. The series is produced in association with HBO Documentary Films, Number 19, and Strong Baby.

Along with Rofé, the series is executive produced by Steven J. Berger, Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with David Sconce as he reflects on his actions, as well as testimonies from victims' families, former employees, and journalists. The series examines the Lamb Funeral Home scandal and its impact on the funeral industry through old footage, photographs, and detailed accounts.

The Mortician will make its debut on HBO on June 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The series will also be available for streaming on Max.

