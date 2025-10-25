The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

Titled Arnaq, it will be a back-to-back search mission in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5. Havlock is still missing, and in order to get to him, Frank and Sidney have to anticipate what he plans to do before he even does it, which has proven to be somewhat impossible. But Havlock is not only Frank's problem.Throughout the series, he had always thought that Luke was safe, but that will be shattered once Sarah calls him about an update from the cabin. All hell is about to break loose as Frank is pulled in two directions: find Luke and find Havlock before it's too late.The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 drops next Friday, October 31, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV to continue Frank's search for his son and the elusive Havlock in his rugged Alaskan town.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.When does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 come out?A still from the series (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)Following the show's traditional release schedule, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 will arrive on streaming next Friday, October 31, 2025, at around 12 am Eastern Time.The table below provides the play-by-play of the upcoming episode's release schedule depending on the region.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 30, 20259 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 30, 202511 pmEastern TimeFriday, October 31, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, October 31, 20254 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 31, 20256 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 31, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 31, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 31, 20251 pmAll previous and upcoming episodes, including The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5, are exclusively streamed on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in The Last Frontier season 1?Next week's The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 will mark the end of the first half of the season. With ten episodes in total, there are still five more to go that will see Frank Remnick fight to keep the peace in the rugged Alaskan town he loves so much.A brief recap of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4Frank and Sidney get a crucial update about Havlock's next plan in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 from Viv, one of the escaped prisoners who turned herself in after stealing millions from a fellow woman escapee. But things may be too late. The courier of the hard drive containing Archive 6 has touched down in Alaska even before the plane crash. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHavlock will be planning to go to Fairbanks to meet with the courier and get the hard drive. Meanwhile, Luke puts himself, Kira, and Romero in a precarious situation after deliberately crashing the car to give them a chance to escape. Kira escapes, but Romero follows Luke into the woods.Flashback scenes also reveal that Sidney's wedding to Havlock, aka Levi, was part of the job. They were together when Levi suggested making their romance official after they were compromised during a mission.Major events to expect in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5Here are some highlights and potential plot points to expect to play out in next week's The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5:Frank will finally know that Luke has been in danger for quite some time now. After Sarah sees one of the Marshals dead in the cabin, with no Luke in sight, the danger their son is facing will now be out in the open.Episode 5 synopsis teases Frank will be putting his family first, afraid that something like what happened to their daughter will happen again. Instead of tracking Havlock, Frank will be focusing on finding Luke, especially when there's another crazy fugitive still at large.Sidney and the CIA will be running against time to prevent Havlock from getting the hard drive. Whether they succeed or Havlock will best them again by being five steps ahead of everyone will be a highlight in episode 5.Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Last Frontier season 1 as the year progresses.