The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Is Luke dead or alive?

In The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4, fugitives are still running wild as Frank Remnick tries to contain the situation and prevent any more victims. But while Frank is focused on the bigger picture, protecting the town from escaped convicts and Havlock, his family gets into danger without him knowing.

Luke and Kira have been held hostage by one of the escapees, Romero, and Frank doesn't even know it. But Luke proves in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 that he's not completely useless and stages a daring escape: a car crash. Luke and Kira are alive at the end of episode 4, but it doesn't guarantee that Luke is safe.

Meanwhile, Frank and Sidney realize that danger is coming right into the heart of Fairbanks. While they are looking for Havlock in the icy wilderness of Alaska, he is infiltrating his way into town.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Does Luke make it out alive in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4?

Kira and Luke are still alive (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)

Luke is still alive at the end of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4, but danger is still looming over his head. However, his courage, even when under duress, shines in the latest installment of the Apple TV+ series. He orchestrates a way of escape, albeit a pretty gutsy one. He signals Kira to fasten her seatbelt before unfastening Romero's seatbelt and crashing the car he's driving into a pile of snow.

The car flips, and the show doesn't give any update about what happens to them right at the very end. Before the crash, Luke is banking on the fact that not wearing a seatbelt will kill Romero. And while he comes out alive, and so does Kira, it will take a lot that a car crash to kill the escaped fugitive. Romero ends up flying out of the car during the crash, and while he's injured, he's still alive.

With the threat still alive, Luke sends Kira to run and find help. Meanwhile, he gets the gun and aims it at Romero. But he loses his earlier guts and bolts into the woods instead of finishing the job. Romero is still alive and is limping, but is still coming after Luke.

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4: Vivian Pike makes the biggest con so far

Vivian escapes (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)

Vivian Pike is one of the prisoners, one of the few remaining ones who are still at large in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4. She's with another prisoner, Van Horn, who is planning to get out of the country and into Canada. However, the police get her after a tip-off, but it's all part of a bigger plan. See, Vivian is a con artist, which means she also knows how to play a game.

Frank and Sidney don't second-guess when she asks for a deal before talking to them about what she knows about Van Horn and Havlock. She only has a few months in her sentence, and she wants to make sure that she won't get any additional charges. Frank and Sidney agree because they are desperate for any leads on Havlock, and they also have to find and arrest Van Horn.

It's too late when Frank realizes that it's all part of Vivian's con—she has already signed the document with Sidney. Which means she will be a free woman in a couple of months, and she's also a very rich woman after stealing Van Horn's millions while they are together on the run. It turns out that she is the one who tipped off the police, leading to her capture and then the plea deal.

That said, Vivian has also left Frank and Sidney with the morsel of information about Havlock going to Fairbanks to meet with an old friend and to finish his business.

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4: Who is Vincent Thiago, and how is he connected to Havlock?

Frank is still looking for Havlock (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)

It turns out that Havlock doesn't have the hard drive containing Archive 6, but he's about to get it if Frank and Sidney can't intercept the courier bringing the drive to him. That courier that Havlock is waiting for, the 'old friend' he may have mentioned to Vivian, is Vincent Thiago.

Sidney has already received a tip about Zhdenko and a courier from Russia, and after combing through flight manifests, they found severed men that arrived in Alaska from Russia. One of them, the most suspicious one, is Thiago. Unfortunately, this intel is too late, and Thiago has arrived in Alaska even before the crash and has stored the hard drive somewhere inconspicuous.

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 ends with the promise that things may be falling apart again. Havlock is always many steps ahead, and Frank and Sidney are being left scrambling, racing against time to stop what he is trying to do.

Catch The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Apple TV+.

