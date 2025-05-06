The Last of Us season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the release of episode 4, fans will surely be anticipating The Last of Us season 2 episode 5. With only three more episodes left to go in the show, episode 5 will bring Ellie closer to Abby's group, and by the preview, it certainly looks like things are about to start getting a bit crazy.

For those who want to tune in to The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 can do so when it premieres next week on Max. The episode will be released on the service on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Going into it, fans can expect to see Ellie going after Nora.

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 come out?

As previously mentioned, episode 5 of the new season will premiere at 6 pm PST on May 11, 2025. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will showcase when fans can expect the show to premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 5?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 exclusively on Max when it premieres on May 11, 2025, in the U.S.A. and the other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription to Max, they can access the show easily without any further cost.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 4

Episode 4 showcases Isaac's backstory as he defects from FEDRA and joins the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.). The episode then returns to the present time, where he is torturing a Seraphite soldier for information about where their next attack will take place. However, the soldier doesn't give the information up, and Isaac shoots him in the head.

Ellie and Dina then find a W.L.F. base but head there at night without getting spotted. They then find shelter, and as soon as it gets dark, they go into the base. They find W.L.F. soldiers brutally killed by the Seraphites and are then ambushed by a W.L.F. backup who starts chasing them. They then enter an abandoned railway station to find cover.

However, they are met by a horde of infected who attack them, and Ellie lets herself get bitten again to save Dina. The two then escape the horde and seek shelter in a theatre, but Dina holds up her gun to Ellie. Ellie then convinces her that she is immune and can't get infected, and gives her a few hours to prove her story.

A few hours later, Dina is convinced that Ellie isn't infected and reveals to her that she is pregnant as well. At the end of the episode, a firefight between the W.L.F. and Seraphites takes place, and Ellie finds out where Abby's friend Nora is stationed, teasing that she is going to go after her in the next episode.

What to expect from The Last of Us season 2 episode 5?

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 5, fans can expect to see the show adapt Day 2 of The Last of Us: Part II. As Ellie finally learns where Nora is stationed, she will go after her to retrieve information about Abby.

As per the teaser for the episode, it also looks like the show is finally set to reveal spores, a staple of the game which was removed for the series and replaced with tendrils.

