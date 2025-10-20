The Monster of Florence release date, where to watch, episode count, and more

Netflix's new Italian miniseries, The Monster of Florence, will delve into one of Italy's most notorious cases of a serial killer who targeted young couples in remote areas around 1968 and 1985 in Tuscany. The show is set against the backdrop of Tuscany in the 1960s and 1980s, and it covers the murders, the investigations, and the societal fear that gripped the region during that time.

The series is based on the bestselling book The Monster of Florence, by journalists Douglas Preston and Mario Spezi, which also recounts their own involvement in the case. Produced by Sky Studios and Fremantle, the series is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima.

All four episodes of The Monster of Florence will be released simultaneously on Netflix on October 22, 2025, making it a binge-ready limited series. The show arrives amid renewed interest in the real-life mystery, with no suspect ever fully convicted of all the killings. The cast of the true crime series includes Marco Bullitta, Valentino Mannias, Francesca Olia, Giacomo Fadda, Giordano Mannu, Liliana Bottone, and Antonio Tintis.

When and where to stream The Monster of Florence

The Monster of Florence follows cases of a serial killer (Representative Image via Unsplash/@ Campbell Jensen)

The Monster of Florence is scheduled for release on October 22, 2025, exclusively on Netflix worldwide. It will feature the original Italian soundtrack and will be available for streaming on various devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers for viewers with an active subscription across more than 190 countries, with options for English dubbing and subtitles.

While regional content regulations may cause delays in some areas, Netflix's global launch generally allows most users to watch it immediately when it becomes available. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence."

This creates a narrative that weaves together the murders, flawed police procedures, and media hysteria throughout the case. Below is a table showing the release times in different zones based on Netflix's standard Pacific Time midnight release on October 22, 2025.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) 1:00 AM UK (BST) 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) 1:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AET) 6:00 PM

Episode details of The Monster of Florence

The show is based on a true story (Representative Image via Unsplash/ @ Evgeny Arsenev)

The Monster of Florence is a limited series with four episodes. It covers the timeline of real crimes from 1968 to 1985. Each episode is likely to be 45 to 60 minutes long. Although the episode titles and summaries haven't been announced yet, the format probably follows a chronological order: starting with the 1968 homicide, progressing to the 1980s murders, and ending with the investigative dead ends and speculation that still exist today.

Production documents indicate the episodes will switch between victim narratives and detective insights, focusing on key figures like journalists Preston and Spezi. Early trailers show dramatic crime scenes, reenactments, and interviews, mixed with period-appropriate Tuscan landscapes.

There are no spoilers or breakdowns at this point, and the show avoids sensationalism by sticking to real events. Viewers can expect a steady pace, and more episode details may be revealed closer to the release on Netflix.

The true story behind the show

The investigation started in 1968 with the double homicide of a young couple whose car was parked on the side of a road outside Florence, Italy. Over the next 17 years, seven more similar killings occurred, totaling 16 victims. The victims were always young couples shot at point-blank range in secluded areas, with the women mutilated after death.

The Il Mostro murderer remained unpunished after extensive and lengthy investigations, leading to nationwide panic and a media frenzy. Police linked the crimes through ballistics from a Beretta handgun, but the leads proved fruitless, resulting in false confessions and wild speculation, including satanic cults or a conspiracy involving a secret society.

Several men were convicted and imprisoned, such as farmworker Pietro Pacciani in 1994. However, he was later acquitted and died while awaiting a new trial, according to The Guardian. Books like Douglas Preston and Mario Spezi's The Monster of Florence: A True Story uncovered investigative blunders, such as planted evidence and ignored witnesses.

The case is still open, with 2017 DNA evidence suggesting possible copycats or an organized crime ring. It influenced Italian laws on cold cases and inspired fiction, highlighting conflicts between media sensationalism and police procedures. The series incorporates these facts, consulting historical records for authenticity.

Interested viewers can watch The Monster of Florence on Netflix starting October 22, 2025.

