The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Who approached Bradley at the end?

The Morning Show season 4 released the fifth episode on October 15, 2025, bringing unexpected twists to the storyline.

Chris gets accused of doping to win her Olympic medals, making her presence at UBN risky. Mia expects a big break with Defy Media, but her plans fail as Alex attempts to bring her back. Bradley finds a mysterious photo regarding the Wolf River story on Cory's phone, but things turn difficult between the two as Cory finds out.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Morning Show season 4 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Bradley confronts Cory at the end of the episode after he finds out about her checking his phone for the case. Although Cory admits his involvement, he states that he briefly took care of the matter while not being aware of the lawyer's death. As the two have a bitter fallout, Bradley finds FBI handler, Special Agent Andy Montgomery, waiting at her apartment.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Who was waiting for Bradley at her apartment?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Bradley and Cory's fresh romance experiences a twisting fate at the end of The Morning Show season 4 episode 5. When Bradley goes to Cory's place to confront him about the case, he reveals that he found out about her investigation on the Wolf River story through his phone's search history.

The conversation between the two gives Cory's side of the story about the case. While he claims not to have much involvement in the case, it is still unclear if he is hiding something about the story. This puts their relationship in a tough position, with Cory believing Bradley's love to be a pretense for investigation. As Bradley heads home, she finds her apartment door open. Inside, she finds her FBI handler, Special Agent Andy Montgomery, waiting for her.

While he approved her shift to New York earlier, he had asked her to keep things simple and non-problematic at her end. The fifth episode ends with him stating that they need to talk about something. While his tone and sudden appearance suggest that there is some pressing issue to be addressed, the next episode may reveal more about the situation.

What does Cory reveal about the Wolf River story?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The confrontation at the end of episode 5 brings new revelations and twists to Bradley's story in The Morning Show season 4. Cory catching her secret actions puts their relationship at risk.

Bradley still goes on to ask him about the case, but Cory's responses suggest that he only briefly handled the case. He shares that UBA's legal team looked into EPA's reports and told him there was nothing to run about it. He mentions how he moved on to look into Mitch's case after that incident.

On being asked about his fixer Earl's involvement in shutting Kenneth down, he shares that he just asked him to handle the lawyer who was making 'baseless' claims on UBA. When Bradley tells him about Kenneth's death, he claims to have no clue about it.

However, his heartbreak over Bradley's actions in their fresh relationship remains the central topic of concern for him. Bradley's distrust of him makes him rethink their relationship. Cory expresses feeling used by her, bringing their blossoming love to an end. While it is not known if Cory is telling the truth about the case, the situation makes it clear that the dynamics between the two will not remain the same in the future.

What does Mia disclose about her next plan?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

While Cory and Bradley's situation takes a central focus in the final moments, the viewers also get to witness a serious conversation between Mia and Alex towards the end of the episode.

As Mia arranges for Chris's presence at Bro Hartman's podcast, the interview becomes a highlight of the episode. Chris opens up about her struggles with miscarriage that pushed her to take steroids. But she also proves her victories at the Olympics to be based on pure hard work and not because of doping. This revelation not only clears Chris's stance but also brings out a bold side of Mia.

While Alex confronts her about this risky move, Mia puts her strong foot forward to question her about meddling with her opportunity at Defy Media. Alex makes it clear that she does not want to lose Mia. But the latter has special plans in place for herself.

She reveals that Chris will be working with her going forward, and the two will explore new steps in their career together. While Alex tries to question her plans, Mia's words prove that she and Chris wanted more opportunities than UBN could offer. While it is still unclear what their exact plan would be, the situation suggests that Alex will not have Mia and Chris in her team ahead.

The developments in episode 5 hint that things are changing rapidly at UBN, and all the characters have more problems on their plate. It is awaited to witness what the pivotal moments from episode 5 will lead to ahead in the series.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

