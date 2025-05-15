The Pitt is headed to cable after its highly successful streaming run, here's all we know about it

The Pitt is a critically acclaimed and popular medical drama. Based on the lives of medical professionals in the emergency department, the series brings raw depictions of the daily hardships they go through. The show is created by R. Scott Gemmill and stars Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, and more.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, took to the stage at WBD Upfront on May 14, 2025, to confirm that Warner Bros. Discovery will televise The Pitt season 1 on the cable channel TNT.

The Pitt season 1 gets its television premiere ahead of season 2

A still from The Pitt (Image via YouTube/@StreamOnMax)

The Pitt made a mark amongst the audience with its realistic portrayal of the difficulties faced by medical staff at the emergency department. It is based in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

With an 8.9 IMDb rating, the series became a favorite amongst the viewers with its nuanced representation of emotional challenges, professional competition, and daily struggles faced by medical staff.

Viewers will get to watch the 15-episode first season of the series on TNT ahead of the release of its second season. The date of release will be announced soon.

Actor Noah Wyle stars in the series as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, the emergency department chief at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Other actors featured in the series include Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, and more.

Noah Wyle shares the inspiration behind the show at WBD Upfront

Noah Wyle, the actor and executive producer of the show, also made an appearance at the WBD Upfront on May 14, 2025. At the presentation, he introduced Channing and spoke about the show.

Talking about the inspiration behind the series, Noah said that the aim behind making The Pitt was to portray the lives of the hardworking medical professionals in the most realistic manner to the audience. He said that the show is dedicated to them and their inspiring work.

Elaborating on this, he said:

"When we set out, our goal with The Pitt was to make a show that was not just about medical cases, but about the people behind them, the dedicated folks who sacrificed daily in service of others inside of a fraying system that currently feels like it’s teetering on the edge."

At the WBD Upfront presentation, Noah also shared the pride he felt in the responses he received from the viewers and real medical professionals. Recalling it, he mentioned:

"My inbox is proving to be a bit of a lightning rod as medical practitioners are reaching out to say that they feel seen, they feel heard, and that the storylines that we tell on The Pitt are very much hitting home. As an actor, writer, and executive producer on this series, I am quite proud of this outcome."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Pitt.

