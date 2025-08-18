The Rainmaker season 1 episode 2 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Rainmaker season 1 made its way to USA Network with the first episode on August 15, 2025. From character introductions to a glimpse at their challenges, the start of the series promised that the journey ahead in the legal drama is going to be intense.

Ad

Rudy Baylor, the young law school graduate, finds himself in trouble on the first day of his job. His altercations with his boss, Leo Drummond, put an end to his career at the big firm before it even began. However, a not-so-reputable firm, led by Jocelyn 'Bruiser' Stone, gives him an entryway into the field, unleashing more chaos ahead.

The first episode saw Rudy and the team take on the mysterious Donny Ray death case. Ending with a puzzling twist, the viewers can find out what happens ahead in episode 2, which is releasing on August 22, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Ad

Trending

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 2 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 is a series adaptation of John Grisham's popular novel of the same name. The first episode not only showed the troubled life of Rudy Baylor, but also put forth the protagonist as a strong personality who does not give up despite challenges.

Ad

His story began with tragedies in episode 1, from having a tough time at home to getting fired on the first day of his job with Leo Drummond. He soon finds himself working with Bruiser's firm, which further leads him to more difficulties.

The first episode left the viewers wondering about the mystery behind Donny Ray's death and how Rudy would take this high-stakes case forward. Episode 2 of the series will release on August 22, 2025, on USA Network.

Ad

The episode will air on the channel at 10 pm ET/PT. It will also be available to stream a week later, on August 29, on Peacock. Viewers can watch the episode on USA Network through their cable network or using online live TV services. To watch on Peacock, users can subscribe to their premium plan for $11 per month/ $110 per year. An ad-free premium plus plan can be subscribed to for $17/month or $170/year.

Ad

Also read: The Rainmaker season 1 premiere ending explained: Does Rudy convince Bruiser to take Donny Ray's case?

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

There are more risks than surprises waiting at every step in The Rainmaker season 1. Rudy's bitter fight with Leo Drummond is just the start of all the challenges coming ahead in his way. After convincing Bruiser to go ahead with a risky case of Donny Ray, the protagonist will now have to solve the mystery and fight against his former boss in court in the coming episodes.

Ad

The show premiered with one episode, setting the pace for escalating problems Rudy and his law firm will face ahead. There are a total of ten episodes in the series, with nine episodes left to release next.

Here is a list of all the episodes and when they will release on USA Network and Peacock:

Episode Number Release date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) Episode 2 August 22, 2025 August 29, 2025 Episode 3 August 29, 2025 September 5, 2025 Episode 4 September 5, 2025 September 12, 2025 Episode 5 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 Episode 6 September 19, 2025 September 26, 2025 Episode 7 September 26, 2025 October 3, 2025 Episode 8 October 3, 2025 October 10, 2025 Episode 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 Episode 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

Ad

Also read: Where was The Rainmaker season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 1

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 released the first episode recently, unleashing the intense struggles present in the world of law. Rudy Baylor's career makes a rough start in the first episode, setting the tone for more challenges coming in the way of the young law graduate.

Ad

Rudy Baylor is a talented law student who is set to step into the field through a top opportunity with Leo Drummond. Having a bitter fight at home, he gets late for his first day, and ends up in an altercation with his boss. This makes him lose his job, putting his career on stake just when it began. While his girlfriend, Sarah, continued to work at Drummond's firm, Rudy went around searching for more opportunities.

Ad

With no option left, he joins a not-so-reputable firm led by Bruiser. He is troubled by the challenges at the new office as he goes client hunting with paralegal Deck. This makes them come across Melvin Pritcher, whose house burns down tragically at the start of the episode. Meanwhile, Sarah makes a mark at the workplace, but fails in her attempt to get Rudy back to the firm.

Rudy's search for a client leads him to Donny Ray's death case, which the deceased's mother had brought to him before. With the accused hospital being Drummond's client, he could not pursue the case earlier. But his new circumstances gave him a chance, and he went ahead with it. This caused a rift in his relationship with Sarah, as she is assigned to take the accused hospital's case at the firm.

Ad

He convinced Bruiser to take it forward, but she warns him about the gravity of the case. Taking it forward will mean that Rudy will have to make earnest efforts to become a rainmaker for his firm. The episode ends with a shocking twist showing Melvin Pritcher enter a house mysteriously and inject an old woman for unknown reasons.

Major events to expect from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 2

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The first episode of The Rainmaker season 1 set the base for further complications coming in the series. The viewers of the show can expect more revelations about Donny Ray's death and Rudy's course of action in the case in the upcoming episode.

Ad

Here is a list of a few expected developments that episode 2 may explore:

Episode 2 may mainly focus on how Rudy will take the Donny Ray case forward. From his next step to the confrontation with Leo Drummond, the next episode may give more of Rudy's perspective regarding the case.

Rudy and Sarah had a bitter moment in episode 1 due to the Donny Ray case. Whether they patch up or further drift apart may be followed in the second episode.

Melvin Pritcher remains one of the biggest mysteries from episode 1. His confusing personality and the ending twist may be delved into more in episode 2.

Rudy and Deck were followed by two mysterious people when they tried to connect with Melvin Pritcher. Episode 2 may bring more details about these two mystery stalkers.

Ad

While these are some expected developments, viewers can expect more unique twists and turns to surprise them in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More