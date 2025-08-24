The Rainmaker season 1 promises more challenges for Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck with the striking end of episode 2. The series has introduced some new developments in the Donny Ray death case, suggesting that the matter is much larger than it initially appeared.

The suspense series is based on the novel by John Grisham. The recent episode unravelled difficulties for several characters. With more mysteries at hand, more thrilling revelations and high-risk situations can be expected in the next episode.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 3 will release on August 29, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT. It will be available for streaming on Peacock on September 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rainmaker season 1 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 3 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

From the final fate of the settlement to the identity of the mystery spy, the ending of the second episode raises anticipation for what is coming next. The Rainmaker season 1 episode 3 will release in the U.S. on August 29, 2025.

The viewers can watch the third episode on USA Network, set to air at 10 pm ET/PT. While the channel can be accessed through cable networks, it can also be viewed through online live TV services.

The third episode will be available to stream on Peacock on September 5, 2025. A premium plan (with ads) for the streaming platform can be taken at the price of $11 per month or $110/year. A Peacock Premium Plus plan is also available, which gives the viewers an ad-free streaming experience. This is available for $17/month or $170/year.

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Season 1 has so far introduced the viewers to the protagonist, Rudy Baylor, and all other supporting characters that form an integral part of his fresh career as a young law graduate. From being fired by Leo to his pivotal role in taking up the Donny Ray case, Rudy's journey so far only hints that there are more impending dangers that he will have to face ahead.

As Donny's mother, Dot Black, rejected the settlement at the end of episode 2, the fate of the case becomes even riskier ahead. With a total of 10 episodes, eight more episodes will be released ahead.

Here's a list of all upcoming episodes and their respective release dates for USA Network and Peacock:

Episode Number Release Date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) Episode 3 August 29, 2025 September 5, 2025 Episode 4 September 5, 2025 September 12, 2025 Episode 5 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 Episode 6 September 19, 2025 September 26, 2025 Episode 7 September 26, 2025 October 3, 2025 Episode 8 October 3, 2025 October 10, 2025 Episode 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 Episode 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 2

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The second episode, titled 'Nashville Hot', has given the viewers some clues and a lot of mysteries regarding Donny Ray's death. The episode starts with Rudy and Deck following Melvin for more information about him. While this does not work out well, a mysterious spy pair is shown following Melvin again. This time, the nurse manages to attack one of them, bringing a tragic end to the character.

As the episode progresses, the autopsy report of Donny suggests death by drug overdose, making Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck hopeless about their case. While Rudy fails to convince Dot of the settlement, he is encouraged by Bruiser to check Donny's apartment for more information on their client.

This brings vital information out for Rudy, which he uses to their advantage at the first court hearing. As Leo's unexpected move for summary judgment fails in court, Wilford Keely demands that he settle the case soon. This situation turns unfavorable for Sarah, as she is forced to secretly take a step against her boyfriend, Rudy.

The episode ends with Leo and his team making a settlement offer for $250,000 to Dot Black on behalf of the hospital. Initially rejecting it strongly, Dot is convinced by Rudy through their close bonding. However, the final fate of the settlement turns the situation in a different direction, proving that Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck are not going to give up on the case so soon. The ending also unveiled the identity of one of the mystery spies, raising more suspense surrounding the case.

Major events to expect from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 3

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

From the fate of the settlement to the suspense behind Melvin's actions, episode 2 has left the viewers with a lot of questions about the Donny Ray death case. As Rudy and his team are ready to take the case forward, viewers can expect a lot of unforeseen events to unfold in episode 3.

Here's a list of some expected developments in The Rainmaker season 1 episode 3:

The rejection of the settlement by Dot Black has clearly laid out that Rudy, Deck, and Bruiser will take the case forward. More investigations and revelations for Rudy and his team can be anticipated in episode 3.

Sarah has betrayed Rudy by informing Leo about his deceased brother. She has also been introduced to the lead investigator of the firm, proving that she is now deeply involved with Leo's team. How this would impact her work and relationship with Rudy may be explored in the third episode.

The introduction to Jane Allen, the lead investigator at Leo's firm, unveiled her as one of the mystery spies. Her connection to Leo's firm further raises questions about their intentions, which may be made clear in episode 3.

Melvin Pritcher's actions still raise doubts about his involvement in Donny's death. While he engaged in some violent acts in episode 2, the third episode may give clarity about his story.

Rudy briefly views the troubled situation his neighbor was in. Episode 3 may further explore her story and how Rudy reacts to it.

While these are some anticipated events in the next episode, viewers can expect some more suspenseful twists and turns in episode 3.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network and Peacock.

