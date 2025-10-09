The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 episode 2 - Who was the killer and how did he get caught?

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2, Episode 2, titled Trailing a Killer, explores the brutal murder of 20-year-old Tara Gillon on December 31, 1996. Tara Gillon was a bright sophomore at Indiana University, where she was studying English. She was visiting her father for the holiday season.

Ad

However, the quiet New Year’s Eve visit turned into a tragedy for the Gillon family when Tara was found murdered in the living room of her father's Middleboro home. The Real Murders on Elm Street, which aired its episode on Tara Gillon on October 8, 2025, explores in detail Tara's murder and how her killer was caught.

The Real Murders on Elm Street, season 2 episode 2: What happened to Tara Gillon?

On the evening of December 31, 1996, Tara Gillon stayed back at her father's house in Middleboro, while her father, Charles, and her stepmother, Carol, went out for dinner. Tara's younger step-sister, Brianna, also left for a party, leaving Tara alone at the family’s two-story house at 278 Old Center Street.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When Charles and Carol returned around 11 PM, they found Tara partially clothed and lying lifeless on the living room floor, with more than 20 stab wounds and clear signs of strangulation. As they entered the house, they heard someone leave from the back door. According to South Coast Today, the distraught couple called the police to report the incident.

Although the house appeared ransacked, nothing was missing. It was clear that the motive was not robbery. Investigators quickly combed the scene and discovered a vital clue. They found a set of sneaker tracks leading away from the home. The Real Murders on Elm Street, season 2 episode 2, explores in detail how this piece of evidence finally led to the killer being caught.

Ad

The Real Murders on Elm Street: The evidence that led to the discovery of the killer

As per South Coast Today, the footprints trailed down to Ash Street, roughly a mile away. As detectives canvassed the area, they learned from partygoers that an 18-year-old named Ryan Burgess had left a nearby house party abruptly that evening.

Ad

When police arrived at 19 Elm Street, where Burgess had been living with family friends Len and Katherine Shelley, they immediately noticed incriminating evidence. There were bloodstains on his pants, scratches on his arms, and his sneakers matched the footprints found outside the Gillon home. He also bore a small cut on his lip, suggesting a violent struggle.

Burgess, who had a juvenile record for breaking and entering, claimed he had simply left the party after an argument, but his story quickly fell apart under scrutiny.

Ad

The Real Murders on Elm Street: Ryan Burgess admitted to the murder

Investigations led to Ryan Burgess (Image via Getty)

During questioning, Burgess finally admitted to breaking into the Gillon residence after seeing Brianna leave. He told Tara that he was a friend of her sister before attacking her. Prosecutors later revealed he had strangled and stabbed her repeatedly before sexually assaulting her. He then ransacked the upstairs rooms and fled when he heard the sound of a car returning.

Ad

DNA recovered from Tara’s body and the crime scene matched Burgess, marking him as the perpetrator. The footprints found outside the Gillon home also matched his Puma sneakers, and Tara’s blood was found on his jeans. He also led officers to the location where he claimed to have discarded the murder weapon, which was believed to be a thin steak knife.

Ryan Burgess was arrested within hours of the discovery of Tara’s body. Though Burgess’s defense attorney argued that his mental health and intoxicated condition should be considered, Judge David Stevens ordered him to be held without bail.

Ad

In January 1998, following a swift trial, Burgess was convicted of first-degree murder and armed home invasion. The jury deliberated for only three hours before sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His subsequent appeals were rejected by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which upheld the conviction. Ryan Burgess, who is now in his late forties, continues to serve his life sentence.

Nearly three decades later, the murder of Tara Gillon, which remains one of the most haunting cases in Middleborough’s history, is being covered on The Real Murders on Elm Street season 2 episode 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More