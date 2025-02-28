The Rookie season 7 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After 9 consecutive episodes, ABC's The Rookie season 7 is taking a midseason break. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will air on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and will continue to unravel the personal and professional challenges of the LAPD officers central to the show.

Season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025. In the latest episode 8, Detective Nyla Harper arrests serial killer Liam Glasser, whom she had been following for a few episodes, amidst a chaotic wildfire in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, her husband, James, and another woman, Kylie, get shot at James' community center. In the upcoming episode, the team will try to find the suspected shooter, and Celina will take on her first case as an officer.

When will The Rookie season 7 episode 9 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@therookie)

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 9, will be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 11, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time March 11, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time March 11, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time March 11, 2025 10 pm

Where to watch The Rookie season 7 episode 9

Season 7's episode 9 airs on ABC on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at its scheduled broadcast time. Viewers can watch it live on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu. Live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV also offer ABC as part of their subscription bundle.

Select episodes can be digitally purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. Past episodes of season 7 are available on Hulu.

A brief recap of The Rookie season 7 episode 8

In The Rookie season 7 episode 8, the LAPD team navigates a raging wildfire while trying to catch the suspected serial killer, Liam Glasser. After Glasser and his family are taken to James's community shelter because of the fire, Glasser sneaks out.

His family is initially in denial, but they give up his location after realizing his actions are suspicious. At the location, Glasser is found with an injured man who is his next intended victim. After a tense confrontation, Glasser is arrested, and the victim is saved.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy get caught in the wildfire due to Seth's negligence. Trapped under a fire blanket, Tim confesses he still loves Lucy, and she silently admits she feels the same. They survive and talk about their future priorities.

At the community shelter, another volunteer named Kylie kisses James, but he quickly pulls away, reaffirming his love for his wife. However, Nolan sees them together, and moments later, James and Kylie are shot. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, and their fates are left hanging until the show returns from its midseason hiatus.

Preview of The Rookie season 7 episode 9

The official logline of The Rookie season 7 episode 9 reads,

"The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own; Celina takes on her first case with Bailey's help."

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, the LAPD team tries to solve the shooting at the community center, in which James and Kylie get injured. As the team investigates, it is revealed that Nolan sees James kissing Kylie, and Wesley hints that jealousy could be a probable cause for the shooting.

Although Angela says, "We confirmed that the shooter is a member of 6th Street Devils," Harper is now considered a suspect in the case. She is shocked when she gets to know that Nolan told everyone except her about James kissing Kylie. Fans can look forward to seeing how the drama and emotional turmoil unfold in episode 9.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

