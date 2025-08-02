The Sandman season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Sandman season 2 continues the rich musical tradition established in the show's first installment, combining sweeping orchestral compositions with carefully selected songs that punctuate its most memorable scenes. Released on Netflix in July 2025, the second season is split into two parts, with a bonus episode completing the 12-episode arc.

Ad

Based on Neil Gaiman's famous DC Comics graphic novel, the series centers on Dream, also known as Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge. After being away for more than one hundred years, Dream returns to the Dreaming to fix things up, but he finds that old wounds, unfinished business, and strong enemies have come back to haunt him.

This season gives more screen time to Dream's immortal siblings: Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Jenna Coleman returns as Johanna Constantine, whose path crosses with Dream's again. The show's mythology and emotional stakes are raised even more by the arrival of new characters like Orpheus and Nuala.

Ad

Trending

A rich soundtrack underscores these complicated interactions and changing plots. David Buckley composed the music for The Sandman season 2.

From Hozier's Eat Your Young to Sofi Tukker’s Perfect Someone, here are the songs played in The Sandman season 2

The Endless siblings (Image via Netflix)

Episode 1:

Ad

Tori Letzler & The Hit House – All I Have to Do Is Dream

Hozier – Eat Your Young

Episode 4:

Katie Herzig – Beat Of Your Own

Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Episode 5:

Madeaux – Say It

Dusty Springfield – Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream

Episode 7:

Bleu – It's Not Over ('Til It's Over and Done)

Episode 8:

Brothers Osborne – New Bad Habit

Episode 11:

Liminal – A Thousand Thoughts

Episode 12:

Sofi Tukker – Perfect Someone

Original score from The Sandman season 2

Ad

The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

A Family Gathering – 4:29

The Stage Is Set – 2:28

Lord Morpheus Bids You Welcome – 3:34

The Song of Orpheus (Choral Version) – 1:39

I Should Have Died Long Ago – 4:25

The Age of Fire and Flame – 4:50

The Dancing Woman (feat. Azam Ali) – 1:44

Isn't Love Wonderful? – 1:57

How Now, Mad Spirit? – 2:59

The Reckoning – 4:25

Nuala's Glamour – 1:27

Thermidor – 4:22

Queen of the First People (feat. Loire Cotler) – 6:20

A Pumpkin With a Gun – 3:42

Processional: The Endless – 1:40

No Longer the Same – 4:25

The Soul of Henrietta – 3:59

Not Even in My Dreams – 2:44

Any Number of Destinies – 4:12

Absent Friends, Lost Loves & Old Gods – 4:01

Your Time Has Come – 2:34

It Is at an End – 2:21

When I’m Gone – Liminal & Austin Fray – 1:55

The Song of Orpheus – Ruairi O'Connor – 1:57

Ad

Who composed the score for The Sandman season 2?

The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

British composer David Buckley is the creator of the original score for The Sandman season 2. He also composed the score for the first season, released in 2022. Known for blending traditional orchestration with contemporary soundscapes, Buckley brought his signature style to the series.

Ad

For The Sandman season 2, Buckley recorded the score with a large orchestra at Synchron Stage Vienna, incorporating both classical and unconventional instruments. These included baroque flutes, the viola da gamba, and early music textures. He also layered in electronic elements to reflect the series' unique blend of fantasy, myth, and reality. The result is a sonic palette that captures the timeless, otherworldly atmosphere of the Dreaming.

Buckley’s previous credits include scores for The Good Fight, Nobody, and Greenland. His work on The Sandman demonstrates his ability to score expansive narratives with emotional and thematic depth.

Ad

What is The Sandman season 2 all about?

Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 picks up shortly after the events of season 1. Dream, also known as Morpheus, works to restore the Dreaming after a long absence. As he rebuilds his kingdom, he is forced to confront unresolved relationships and looming threats from his past.

Ad

Season 2 expands the world of The Sandman with deeper mythology and new conflicts, continuing the story’s blend of fantasy, drama, and imagination.

Among the songs featured in The Sandman season 2 are The Song of Orpheus and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. The music fits with the show's themes and helps tell the story.

The season consists of 12 episodes, released in two parts on July 3 and July 24, with a bonus episode arriving on July 31. Both seasons of The Sandman are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More