The true story behind Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print, explained

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print is a three-part HBO Original documentary that examines the pioneering legacy of Ms. magazine. It was a feminist magazine launched in 1971 that revolutionized media by reporting on key women's issues.

Directed by Salima Koroma, Alice Gu, and Cecilia Aldarondo, and produced by William Ventura and McGee Media, the documentary dives into the magazine's history, its pathbreaking cover stories, and its influence on feminism. The documentary features interviews with co-founders such as Gloria Steinem, Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Pat Carbine, and the original editor, Suzanne Braun Levine.

Dr Ms. features the magazine's contributions to covering issues such as abortion, s*xual harassment at work, and representation in the racial sense. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival and is ready to premiere on HBO on July 2, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming on Max.

The executive producers of the documentary are Dyllan McGee, Amy Richards, Cindi Leive, Regina K. Scully, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez. Maya Tanaka, Katherine Montgomery, and Ines Hofmann Kanna have come on board as co-producers.

The real story behind Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print

Ms. magazine was launched in 1971 as a fierce reaction to the masculine world of media, established by Gloria Steinem, Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin, and others. Beginning as an insert in New York magazine, it was later made into a separate publication in 1972, discussing topics such as domestic violence, s*xual harassment, and abortion. These were issues that were hardly discussed by mainstream women's magazines, which explored beauty and household work.

The first issue of the magazine sold out in a flash, beating naysayers and appealing to women who wanted serious reporting. Its cover images ignited national discussions, albeit with criticism regarding its forward-thinking approach and initial absence of racial diversity.

The addition of Marcia Ann Gillespie from Essence as editor-in-chief was a turning point. She strove to place women of color ahead, expanding the magazine's diversity. Through letters from readers, Ms. created a sense of community in which women could name and describe experiences such as harassment at work.

The documentary draws on archival footage and interview material to document these struggles and victories, echoing Ms.'s contribution to feminist thinking.

The Impact of Ms. Magazine on women

The documentary Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print highlights Ms. magazine's enduring impact on journalism and feminism. Picking up on contentious issues such as civil rights, s*xuality, and p*rnography, Ms. transgressed the boundaries of what was thought to be normal and allowed women to speak about their experiences.

Its "No Comment" feature, which was featured in the film, highlighted reader-submitted instances of sexism, generating conversation and educating readers. Though successful, the magazine was criticized for originally excluding women of color, a mistake that it later corrected under Gillespie's direction.

The three directors of the film approach different periods or subject matter. They employ distinctive visual styles such as typewriter-inspired slides to call to mind the physicality of print journalism.

This method emphasizes Ms.'s growth and its openness to addressing the flaws. Nowadays, with arguments regarding gender and equality ongoing, the documentary explores how Ms. is still relevant, inspiring succeeding generations of activists and journalists.

Why Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print stands out?

The documentary Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print's unconventional format, in which three directors each take on a different chapter, reflecting the complex nature of Ms. magazine itself. Salima Koroma's chapter is on the origins of the magazine, Alice Gu's is on its cultural influence, and Cecilia Aldarondo's takes on difficult subjects such as pornography.

This method, previously unseen archival footage and interviews with the likes of Letty Cottin Pogrebin and Suzanne Braun Levine, offers a thorough history of Ms. The filmmakers' decision to emphasize both successes and shortcomings, including the initial non-diversity of the magazine, guarantees an accurate presentation. By incorporating reader letters, the documentary captures the magazine's function as women's "portable friend," with their own real-life experiences.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print as it releases on HBO.

