The true story behind Ghazal Mansury's horrifying crime against her mother ahead of Snapped

Snapped season 18 episode 7, featuring the chilling case of Ghazal Mansury, reaired on September 22, 2025. The episode reveals how a daughter’s deep resentment escalated into a violent and irreversible act, leading to the death of her 79-year-old mother. This episode explores the crime, its investigation, and the emotional consequences for the family involved.

Ghazal Mansury is 43 years old and from Serra Mesa. She was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her mother, Mehria Mansury. The crime happened in 2013 and shocked a lot of people who knew the family.

Ghazal committed the crime because of long-standing family issues, personal problems, and a desire to hide the fact that she had abused her mother physically.

The real story of Ghazal Mansury's crime against her mother

The true story behind Ghazal Mansury's crime (Image via Unsplash)

The 79-year-old Mehria Mansury was last seen in September 2013. Her daughter Ghazal told her family that her mother had gone for a walk and never returned, as per NBC San Diego. A search began after the person went missing, but the dark truth wasn't revealed for weeks. Mehria's body was found near the Barona Indian Reservation on October 2, 2013, which led to Ghazal's arrest.

The prosecution said that Ghazal Mansury had killed her mother and then buried her body in a rural area. It was not found for nine days. Some of the proof against Ghazal was that she had searched her computer for words like "homicide" and "how to clean blood stains," according to a NBC San Diego report. A witness also said that Ghazal killed her mother with the inner tube of a bicycle.

Further investigation revealed a broken relationship between the two women. Ghazal had a long-standing animosity toward her mother, which had worsened over time.

A big part of what led to the crime was Mehria allegedly taking Ghazal's dog, which was said to have caused a very heated fight. This, combined with Ghazal's problematic lifestyle and drug use, seemed to have led to a violent outburst.

Ghazal's actions after the murder

The true story behind Ghazal Mansury's crime (Image via Unsplash)

Ghazal tried to hide her tracks after the killings. At first, she said that when she got home, she found her mother dead. Ghazal claimed that her mother had died from a fall, but there was no proof for this.

The smell of bleach in the bathroom and the fact that her mother's jewelry was found in a porn shop were also troubling signs that she had tried to hide her crime, as reported by CBS 8.

Ghazal lied to her family and friends, saying she had no idea where her mother had gone, in an effort to avoid being suspected. She even said her mother might have gotten lost.

However, one of Ghazal's friends said she had admitted to killing her mother, and based on this information, she was arrested and later found guilty.

The investigation and trial

The true story behind Ghazal Mansury's crime (Image via Unsplash)

Mehria's death was thoroughly looked into, and there was proof that Ghazal was involved in the crime. During the hearing, it was revealed that Ghazal had been high on methamphetamine before the murder, as per a report by the Times of San Diego. She tried to explain her crime, claiming it was an accident or that she had been protecting herself.

As per CBS 8, a police officer testified that Ghazal's mother had told him in 2011, two years before her death, that she was scared of her daughter and her boyfriend.

Although Ghazal claimed she felt bad about her actions, a judge noted that she did not show any regret during the trial and continued with her lies, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune report.

What happened to Ghazal Mansury?

The true story behind Ghazal Mansury's crime (Image via Unsplash)

Ghazal Mansury was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing her mother. She got 25 years to life in jail for her crime. There were emotional statements from family members during the sentencing hearing that showed how badly Ghazal's acts hurt them.

As per a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune, one of Mehria's nieces said in court:

“I don’t think she [Ghazal] is a human. I really don’t know her anymore. I used to love her.”

Snapped season 18 episode 7 reaired on September 22, 2025, on Oxygen.

