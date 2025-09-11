The true story behind Heidy Truman's mysterious death ahead of Dateline

In suburban Orem, Utah, 25-year-old Heidy Truman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head on September 30, 2012. Conrad Truman, her husband, made the 911 call in a panicked state, claiming he had heard a popping noise following an argument and found her hurt. Emergency personnel arrived at a frantic scene where Conrad was reported to be agitated and difficult to work with.

Ad

The police investigations classified the death as homicide. Conrad was arrested and charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors accused him of having inconsistencies in his statements, including a potential financial motive due to life insurance, and other evidence indicating the shooting could not have been an accident based on preliminary crime scene measurements.

The case drew widespread attention due to its twists, including a conviction, an appeal over faulty evidence, and an acquittal. It highlighted issues in forensic analysis and prosecutorial conduct. Viewers can watch episode 6 of season 6, titled As Night Fell on Dateline Secrets Uncovered, reairing on September 12, 2025, on Oxygen, which offers in-depth interviews and reconstructions of the events.

Ad

Trending

The night when Heidy Truman died

Heidy Truman was drunk before she died (Image via Unsplash/ @ Max Kleinen)

That night of September 30, 2012, Heidy Truman and Conrad were at their residence in Orem, Utah, having spent the time drinking whiskey and watching TV. Both had blood alcohol levels of approximately 0.07 percent, as reported by autopsy and investigation results. There was an argument, after which Heidy Truman showered and barricaded herself in the bathroom. Sometime later, Conrad then heard a "pop" and saw her falling down the stairs with a bullet wound to the right temple.

Ad

Conrad made a 911 call at about 11 pm that recorded his panicked cries and pleas for assistance, relating how Heidy had just stepped out of the shower when the accident occurred. He tried performing CPR but became angry and threatened paramedics. Bleeding was observed in several locations, including the bathroom, hallway, kitchen, and stairs. Two guns were recovered at the scene. Conrad first proposed possibilities such as an intruder, but eventually moved to suggestions of su*cide or accident.

Ad

Police detected no indication of forced entry or outside bullet penetration. Heidy was declared dead at the hospital several hours later. The contact nature of the wound—where the gun was held against the skin—was observed, a detail typical of some kinds of shootings but questioned in this case. No illegal substances were discovered in her system, KSL News reported.

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Heidy Truman's death ahead of Dateline

Ad

The investigation and initial charges

Heidy Truman's blood was found in several rooms (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Following the shooting, Orem police launched an investigation into Heidy Truman's death. The crime scene showed blood spatter in various rooms, suggesting movement after the injury. The medical examiner initially ruled the manner of death as undetermined in October 2012. Over the next months, detectives interviewed Conrad, who provided varying accounts, including theories of an intruder or accidental discharge. His behavior at the scene, described as strange and belligerent, raised suspicions, as per KSL News.

Ad

In July 2013, after a meeting with police and prosecutor Craig Johnson, the medical examiner changed the ruling to homicide based on presented evidence, including home measurements that suggested Heidy could not have walked far if shot in the bathroom. Prosecutors highlighted a potential motive: life insurance policies worth nearly $900,000. Conrad was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree obstruction of justice. He was accused of manipulating the scene and lying to investigators, as per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Ad

Conrad was ordered to stand trial by a judge following a preliminary hearing in January 2014. Conrad's incoherence and threats were recorded during the 911 call, and the autopsy results verified that the gunshot was the cause of death.

Although Heidy's family denied that she had su*cidal tendencies, defense lawyers contended that the evidence supported su*cide or accident, pointing to Heidy's drunken state, according to KSL News. Debates concerning the precision of crime scene measurements and diagrams surrounded the case as it moved forward.

Ad

Also Read: Brandy Daniels's murder - A detailed case overview about the single mother shot dead ahead of Dateline episode

The trials and acquittal

Heidy Truman died after reaching the hospital (Image via Unsplash/ @ Scott Rodgerson)

Conrad Truman's first trial began in October 2014. Prosecutors argued that he shot Heidy Truman in a drunken rage, citing his inconsistent statements, threats to first responders, and the financial incentive from insurance. The state emphasized that based on the blood found around the house, Heidy could not have moved after a self-inflicted wound. After over 15 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Conrad of murder and obstruction, leading to a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, according to KSL News.

Ad

In 2015, defense attorneys presented new evidence showing errors in the measurements—distances were shorter than claimed, making it possible for Heidy Truman to have walked a short way, as per Fox News. A judge overturned the conviction in August 2016, granting a new trial. The medical examiner reverted the manner of death to undetermined. Conrad was released on bail after about 3.5 years in custody, as per KSL News.

The second trial started in February 2017. Jurors visited the home to see the corrected measurements and heard arguments that the evidence created reasonable doubt. After eight hours of deliberation, they acquitted Conrad of all charges. Heidy Truman's family expressed disappointment, while Conrad maintained his innocence, as per The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ad

Also Read: The true story behind the murder of the hibiscus tattoo girl ahead of Dateline

The civil lawsuits and aftermath

Conrad Truman is acquitted of all the charges(Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

In July 2017, Conrad Truman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Orem police, the city, and prosecutors, alleging evidence fabrication, including false measurements that influenced the medical examiner and led to his wrongful conviction. He sought damages for the years spent in prison, as per ABC 4.

Ad

A U.S. District Court dismissed the suit in August 2019, granting immunity to the defendants. Parts of the case against the Utah County Attorney's Office were dismissed earlier in November 2018, according to ABC 4. Conrad appealed, and in June 2021, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals revived the claim against prosecutor Craig Johnson, finding plausible allegations of fabricated evidence that violated due process, but upheld dismissals against the police on procedural grounds.

As of 2025, no further resolutions have been reported in the civil case. The manner of Heidy Truman's death remains undetermined, with no additional charges filed. The incident has raised discussions on investigative accuracy and justice system flaws. Heidy's family continues to oppose the acquittal, while Conrad has moved forward after exoneration.

Ad

Also Read: 5 key details about Brandy Daniels's murder ahead of Dateline

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More