The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox returns with its episode 6, titled Colpevole. This true-crime drama continues to unfold Amanda Knox’s 16-year battle for justice following her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.The episode will be available for streaming on September 17, 2025. You can catch it exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK. Amanda Knox herself is involved in its production, which provides new insights into her story.Once Amanda is found guilty at trial, the episode shows how she feels after the news. Since Amanda quit her job and became depressed, she needs to get ready for her appeal by using new information that could change her fate. Amanda swears she won't make the same mistakes she did in her first hearing when the appeal comes up.When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Below is a table with the release times for all major time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, September 17, 202512:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, September 17, 20253:00 amBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, September 17, 20254:00 amUK (BST)Wednesday, September 17, 20258:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, September 17, 20259:00 amIndia (IST)Wednesday, September 17, 202512:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, September 17, 20259:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, September 17, 20253:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, September 17, 20254:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, September 17, 20256:00 pmHow many episodes are left in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?There are three episodes left in the series. The total number of episodes in the series is 8, and after episode 6, the remaining releases are:Episode 7: September 24, 2025Episode 8 (Finale): October 1, 2025A brief recap of episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 5, titled Mr. Nobody, the focus shifts to Raffaele Sollecito, Amanda’s former boyfriend, and his wrongful conviction in the murder of Meredith Kercher.People are taken on a trip through Raffaele's life, from the time he was arrested to the time he was being questioned by the police and being treated badly. This episode shows how the justice system took advantage of his weaknesses and how the media made him look like a s*xual sadist.Raffaele's emotional breakdown is a key moment because the stress of being wrongfully convicted is very bad for his mental health. The show also looks at how police use lies and manipulation to get people to confess, as well as how important DNA evidence is mishandled.Also read: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 ending explained: What happened to Raffaele Sollecito?Major events to expect from episode 6A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)In episode 6, Colpevole, fans can expect the following key events:Amanda’s depression: Amanda struggles with depression while getting used to life in jail after being found guilty. This moment shows how her wrong belief has affected her as she tries to make sense of her life.Preparing for the appeal: With new facts coming to light, Amanda starts to prepare for her upcoming appeal. She resolves to take a more active role in her case and avoid the mistakes she made during the initial trial.New revelations: As the appeal date gets closer, new evidence and details come to light that give Amanda's cause new hope. This change gives her more time to plan a better defense.Also read: How did Amanda Knox get out of jail? Here's what we know about The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxStream The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ (UK) starting September 17, 2025.