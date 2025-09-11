  • home icon
  • The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Sep 11, 2025 08:59 GMT
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox returns with its episode 6, titled Colpevole. This true-crime drama continues to unfold Amanda Knox’s 16-year battle for justice following her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.

The episode will be available for streaming on September 17, 2025. You can catch it exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK. Amanda Knox herself is involved in its production, which provides new insights into her story.

Once Amanda is found guilty at trial, the episode shows how she feels after the news. Since Amanda quit her job and became depressed, she needs to get ready for her appeal by using new information that could change her fate. Amanda swears she won't make the same mistakes she did in her first hearing when the appeal comes up.

When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Below is a table with the release times for all major time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day & Date

Release Time

USA (Pacific Time)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

12:00 am

USA (Eastern Time)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

3:00 am

Brazil (BRT)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

4:00 am

UK (BST)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

8:00 am

Central Europe (CET)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

9:00 am

India (IST)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

12:30 pm

South Africa (SAST)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

9:00 am

Philippines (PHT)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

3:00 pm

Australia (ACDT)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

4:30 pm

New Zealand (NZST)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

6:00 pm

How many episodes are left in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

There are three episodes left in the series. The total number of episodes in the series is 8, and after episode 6, the remaining releases are:

Episode 7: September 24, 2025

Episode 8 (Finale): October 1, 2025

A brief recap of episode 5

In episode 5, titled Mr. Nobody, the focus shifts to Raffaele Sollecito, Amanda’s former boyfriend, and his wrongful conviction in the murder of Meredith Kercher.

People are taken on a trip through Raffaele's life, from the time he was arrested to the time he was being questioned by the police and being treated badly. This episode shows how the justice system took advantage of his weaknesses and how the media made him look like a s*xual sadist.

Raffaele's emotional breakdown is a key moment because the stress of being wrongfully convicted is very bad for his mental health. The show also looks at how police use lies and manipulation to get people to confess, as well as how important DNA evidence is mishandled.

Also read: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 ending explained: What happened to Raffaele Sollecito?

Major events to expect from episode 6

In episode 6, Colpevole, fans can expect the following key events:

Amanda’s depression: Amanda struggles with depression while getting used to life in jail after being found guilty. This moment shows how her wrong belief has affected her as she tries to make sense of her life.

Preparing for the appeal: With new facts coming to light, Amanda starts to prepare for her upcoming appeal. She resolves to take a more active role in her case and avoid the mistakes she made during the initial trial.

New revelations: As the appeal date gets closer, new evidence and details come to light that give Amanda's cause new hope. This change gives her more time to plan a better defense.

Also read: How did Amanda Knox get out of jail? Here's what we know about The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Stream The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ (UK) starting September 17, 2025.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

