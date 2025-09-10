The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 ending explained: What happened to Raffaele Sollecito?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 5, Mr. Nobody, premiered on September 10, 2025. Fans have been looking forward to it going deep into the life and experiences of Raffaele Sollecito, who is also accused of killing Meredith Kercher.

This episode shifts its focus from Amanda Knox to Raffaele's wrongful conviction, showing his difficult path through a biased legal system. The episode gives viewers an emotional and personal look at Raffaele's life.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is required.

This episode provides a full picture of Raffaele's arrest, how he was treated during police questioning, and how the system took advantage of his weakness. In the end, the episode shows how unfairly Raffaele was treated.

Raffaele Sollecito was wrongfully convicted because of poor evidence, police pressure, and manipulation that led to a verdict that no one deserved. This episode gives a fair account of what happened, comparing his story to Amanda Knox's and showing how both were wrongfully stuck in a nightmare they couldn't get out of.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 5 ending: What was the verdict for Raffaele Sollecito and Amanda Knox?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were both given harsh sentences at the end of the episode, which was both emotional and upsetting. Even though there isn't much evidence, and both of their testimonies were skewed, they were both given long prison terms.

At the end of the episode, Raffaele's emotional breakdown is shown, indicating how seriously the wrong conviction affected his mental health.

Why was Raffaele Sollecito subjected to such severe interrogation tactics?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)

The end of episode 5 of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, season 1, is haunting. At first, the police forced Raffaele to confess that he and Amanda were involved in the murder of Meredith Kercher. His weakness was used against him, and he was questioned in a brutal way that took advantage of his fear and confusion.

To get him to change his story, the police put him under psychological pressure by making up stories about phone calls and evidence. Raffaele was pushed into a corner by this constant manipulation, and he finally gave in under pressure.

The police and prosecutors used his kindness and naivety against him to make him look guilty, even though there wasn't any clear evidence to back up their claims.

How did the media and the police frame Raffaele’s character in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 5?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)

The media and the police worked together to make Raffaele look like a sexual sadist, using his personal interests, like his love of manga, to make him look like a monster. People thought his innocent hobbies were signs of a sick mind, and this story was pushed hard.

The claim that Meredith's bra had his DNA in it was one of the most important pieces of evidence against him. The media made a big deal out of this weak accusation that was based on evidence that had been mishandled to make Raffaele look even more guilty.

The prosecution had already made up their mind about what they wanted to say about him, so they made his character look bad.

Why was the DNA evidence mishandled in the trial?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)

In episode 5 of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1, the DNA evidence that was meant to prove Raffaele's innocence was instead handled poorly, which made people more sure that he was guilty. The police and forensic experts didn't follow the right steps, which caused evidence to be contaminated and misinterpreted.

The knife from Raffaele's kitchen, which was said to be the murder weapon, was also shown in court, even though it wasn't clear how it was connected to the crime.

The defense couldn't make a fair case because the evidence was mishandled, and the investigation wasn't done right. Instead of focusing on the lack of credible evidence, the prosecutors used sensational tactics to win the case.

The Psychological Impact of Raffaele’s Wrongful Conviction

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Raffaele's mental health took an enormous blow. He had already been through a lot of emotional pain when his mother died. Now he had to go through a lot of psychological manipulation during his interrogation and trial.

People thought that he was a monster, and instead of trying to find the truth, the police worked hard to change the story. However, his strength showed when he refused to leave Amanda, even when his family told him to stay away from her for his own safety.

Raffaele’s Loyalty to Amanda Despite Their Breakup

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)

As the trial went on, Raffaele's feelings for Amanda were put to the test. Raffaele's loyalty to Amanda never wavered, even though they broke up emotionally while in prison. He could have saved himself by getting her in more trouble, but his refusal to betray her in court showed how responsible he was.

Raffaele stayed strong even when the media tried to make their relationship into a sensational story. His loyalty to Amanda became a defining trait of his character, showing that Raffaele kept his moral compass even when things were stacked against him.

All the released episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are now streaming on Hulu.

