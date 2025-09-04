The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1, episode 5, will be airing on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. This eight-part true crime drama was created by K.J. Steinberg, and Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox. New episodes stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.The show is about Amanda's dream of studying abroad in Perugia, which turns into a nightmare when her roommate Meredith Kercher is killed. It tells the story of Amanda's arrest, the big fuss in the news, and the long fight to clear her name.When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5, titled Mr. Nobody releases on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. It drops simultaneously across regions, so check the exact time for different locations below.Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, September 10, 202512:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, September 10, 20253:00 amBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, September 10, 20254:00 amUK (BST)Wednesday, September 10, 20258:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, September 10, 20259:00 amIndia (IST)Wednesday, September 10, 202512:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, September 10, 20259:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, September 10, 20253:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, September 10, 20254:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, September 10, 20256:00 pmNew episodes stream exclusively on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ (outside the U.S.) at the times above.Also read: 7 shows to watch if you liked 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox'How many episodes are left in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1?A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)Episode 5 of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1, is coming up next. There are eight episodes altogether. Four have been released (Episodes 1–4), and four more are still to come (Episodes 5–8).The show will air every Wednesday until its end on October 1, 2025. Each chapter will last about 53 minutes and include a mix of courtroom drama, criticism of the media, and character studies. Each episode shows Amanda's fight to take back her life from being written about by other people.Also read: The first 90 seconds of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox set a chilling tone for the upcoming showA brief recap of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 4A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)Before The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5 lands, episode 4, All You Need Is Love shifts focus to the start of the trial and the crushing weight of public judgment.Rudy Guede’s DNA ties him to the scene. He states that Amanda wasn’t there. Investigators cling to their earlier theory, simply swapping out one supposed accomplice for another while keeping Amanda and Raffaele in their sights. The media doubles down on “Foxy Knoxy,” twisting gestures and clothing into “evidence.”Filomena’s testimony hurts Amanda, with small habits framed as red flags. We glimpse Rudy’s break‑in through Filomena’s window and his movements after the killing, underscoring a version of events authorities had long dismissed.Amanda’s family tries to help, but even hopeful symbols backfire under a hostile gaze. In a quiet moment, Raffaele admits his alibi was coerced; Amanda forgives him.Read more: How did Amanda Knox get out of jail? Here's what we know about The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxMajor events to expect from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 5A still from season 1 (Image via Hulu)The fifth episode of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1, is called Mr. Nobody. The story will focus more on the difference between the public story and the private truth. The title makes me think of the blameless faces, shifting theories, and nameless voices that have an effect on Amanda's life.As more contradictory information comes to light, the prosecution sharpens a story that was already pretty simple to keep Amanda and Raffaele in the spotlight.The defense strategy changes from trying to explain behavior to tearing down assumptions. They question the staged-break-in claim, point out gaps in the investigation, and show how selective attention turned oddities into signs of guilt without strong forensic support.Amanda's support system breaks down under constant scrutiny, and Raffaele's forced confession of an alibi still sticks with people. So, there will be court scenes, media flashpoints, and a final image that changes who gets to be &quot;nobody&quot; and who gets to be heard.Stream new episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ (international).