The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere ending explained: Why did Amanda confess to a crime she didn’t commit?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiered on Hulu on August 20, 2025, bringing the infamous 2007 Perugia case back into the spotlight. Episode 1, Amanda, and Episode 2, Ci vediamo più tardi (See you later) both aired on August 20, 2025.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox weaves together the past and the present to show how bias, suspicion, and bad translations led to one of the most controversial true crime stories of our time.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Reader’s discretion is required.

Amanda Knox confessed because the police used intimidation, sleep deprivation, and mistranslations to break her down until she falsely implicated her boss, Patrick Lumumba. The story carefully balances two timelines—Amanda’s 2022 return to Italy and the harrowing flashbacks to the days surrounding Meredith’s death.

The episode’s final moments show Amanda entering a church to meet Giuliano Mignini, the prosecutor who once pursued her so relentlessly. Yes, the ending confirms that Amanda is willingly facing the man who changed her life forever, even while her family worries that she could be arrested again.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ending: What does Amanda's confrontation with Prosecutor Mignini in the finale mean for her future?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Amanda, her husband, and her mother are smuggled into Italy in the present day. They go to a church where Amanda is supposed to meet Prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, someone she knows from her past. For many years, he was the one who made Amanda the main suspect in the story. Even though it could be dangerous, Amanda now faces him directly.

At this point, the story shows how scared her mother, Edda, is as she waits outside the church. She hears police sirens and worries that what happened before might happen again—that her daughter could be taken away. The editing was done on purpose to look like Amanda's arrest in 2007, when she was arrested and had to confess under duress because she couldn't speak English.

The ending doesn't say for sure if Amanda is safe or stuck. Instead, it leaves viewers with the unsettling thought that Amanda may have done something dangerous again.

Why did the Police focus on Amanda Knox so quickly?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The premiere highlights how the investigation turned toward Amanda almost immediately, despite obvious contradictions. When Amanda first returned home the morning after Meredith’s death, she noticed strange signs: the front door was ajar, a bloody bathmat was on the floor, and the bathroom seemed disturbed. Instead of interpreting her concern as genuine, investigators twisted her words and actions.

It was seen as odd that she called her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, before calling the police. They found signs of a break-in and Meredith's locked door together. But when the postal police showed up with Meredith's phone at the same time, Amanda became very confused very quickly. She needed Raffaele to translate because she didn't speak Italian well.

The police judged Amanda based on how she behaved, how young she was, how she treated Raffaele, and the fact that she was from a different culture. A panic attack at the crime scene was seen as proof of guilt, not trauma. When the police talked to Meredith's British friends, they said that she was having trouble with Amanda, which made the suspicions stronger.

In other words, the episode shows how Amanda's character was charged with a crime instead of having her evidence looked at. Even though the police didn't have solid evidence, their dislike of her personality made it easier for them to make the false accusation.

What led to Amanda Knox’s coerced confession?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The most terrifying part of the premiere is when Amanda is questioned and forced to falsely blame her boss, Patrick Lumumba. The police were not satisfied with her repeated claims that she spent the night with Raffaele and started to push her hard. They said that her text message to Patrick, which said, "See you later," indicated a plan to meet up.

Raffaele, on the other hand, was questioned separately and is said to have told police that Amanda told him to lie. It's not clear if he was forced to say this or not, but it made Amanda vulnerable. She was locked up alone, not allowed to eat or sleep, and surrounded by police officers who yelled at her, hit her, and took advantage of her poor Italian.

Amanda broke because she was scared and tired. She confessed again, the story the police insisted on, that she and Patrick were at the crime scene. However, right after that, the episode displays her realization of the blunder she had made.

She tried to take back what she previously said and even wrote a letter to explain what really happened. But it was too late; Amanda, Raffaele, and Patrick had already been arrested, which led to years of wrongfully being jailed and a media frenzy around the world.

Did Amanda walk into a trap in the present timeline?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

This question is purposely left unanswered in the premiere of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Amanda, her husband Christopher, and their baby go with her mother to the church where Mignini is likely to be. The setting is sad and unsettling. Amanda's mom mentions that she's worried that this invitation isn't true reconciliation but just a way to get things set up.

The camera cuts back and forth between Amanda walking into the church and her mother hearing sirens. People think for a moment that history is happening again. The way the two things are put together shows that Amanda has never really gotten away from the cycle of suspicion. Even though she was found not guilty in court, the ordeal is still going on in her social life and mind.

In The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, her choice to go back to Italy in the present day is a bold act of defiance. The episode makes it clear that her return is her choice, even though her mother doesn't want her to. Amanda says she can't move on until she talks to the man who used to represent how she was mistreated.

Getting into a fight with Giuliano Mignini is a sign of taking back her story. She has changed from a scared 20-year-old student to a woman who is determined to heal old wounds by being willing to face the people who hurt her.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

