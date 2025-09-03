The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4 ending explained: If Rudy Guede cleared Amanda, why was she still on trial?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4, titled All You Need Is Love premiered on Hulu on September 3, 2025, as part of the limited true-crime series that revisits the infamous Amanda Knox case. This chapter focuses on Amanda’s growing despair as the trial begins, even when new evidence emerges in her favor.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4. Reader’s discretion is required.

In All You Need Is Love, Amanda’s optimism gets a temporary boost when Rudy Guede is linked to the crime scene through DNA evidence. However, what should’ve been a turning point quickly turns bitter as law enforcement reshuffles its strategy, still clinging to Amanda and Raffaele as suspects.

Yes, Rudy Guede admitted that Amanda was not present at the crime scene; however, the police allegedly ignored this admission. Instead, Amanda’s behavior, friendships, and clothing choices are dissected in court, as she fights not just for her innocence but to retain her respect.

The episode covers several heartbreaking sequences: Rudy's arrest, media attacks, family problems, Amanda's trial, betrayals by friends, and a public assassination of her character.

How does episode 4 of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox end?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The final moments of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4 take audiences back to the night of the murder. Rudy Guede breaks into the apartment through Filomena’s window, a small but critical detail the prosecution had long dismissed as part of a staged break-in.

Once Rudy gets inside, he walks around until he ends up in the bathroom. He hears Meredith Kercher come in, and while we don't see the murder happen, we do see Rudy later washing blood off his shoes, which is a picture of guilt hidden by a smirk and tears.

And Rudy changes clothes in Giacomo's apartment. He then runs off into the night, throwing Meredith's phone into a stranger's yard. Even though he says Amanda wasn't present when he was there, the emotional weight is very heavy.

Amanda is still the primary focus of the prosecution and the media. At the end of the episode, the irony of putting on a show instead of telling the truth sets the stage for an unfair trial.

Why was Amanda still a suspect after Rudy’s confession?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Despite Rudy Guede’s arrest and his confirmation that Amanda wasn’t present during the murder, authorities refused to let go of their original narrative. They were already too deep into a public spectacle that portrayed Amanda and her boyfriend Raffaele as monsters.

Instead of admitting their fault, the investigators replaced Patrick Lumumba with Rudy Guede in their theory, while keeping Amanda and Raffaele as co-conspirators. Amanda was disappointed to learn Patrick was released while she remained in prison. Rudy's claim that he was in the toilet during the murder was spun or ignored.

Even his insistence that Amanda wasn’t there didn’t shift the spotlight away from her. Authorities feared that changing the story now would expose their investigative flaws, so they clung to the media-fueled narrative they had built.

How did the media become a catalyst in Amanda’s downfall?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

From the moment Amanda’s father, Curt Knox, landed in Italy, the press hounded him. Reporters yelled accusations, spun false narratives, and crafted a villain out of a scared, confused young woman.

Amanda’s image was turned into “Foxy Knoxy”, and every action, including smiling, cartwheeling, or showing affection to Raffaele, was broadcast as proof of guilt. When Amanda wore a T-shirt that said “All You Need Is Love”, the intention was to show hope.

Instead, it went horribly wrong. The public thought she was making fun of Meredith's death when a cameraman called her a "psychopath." Her parents were shocked when they found out too late that her clothes and facial expressions had been used as proof in court. Amanda's character, not the facts, was being judged.

Who betrayed Amanda in court?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

One of the episode’s most painful twists comes when Amanda’s roommate, Filomena, testifies against her. Earlier, Filomena’s friend Laura had met Amanda in prison and seemed sympathetic.

But Filomena’s courtroom demeanor is cold and damning. She recounts Amanda’s “weird” habits and even criticizes how Amanda cleaned the toilet, trivial matters presented as red flags of criminal behavior.

Filomena also agrees with the idea that the break-in was fake, but Amanda's defense team says that the wind could have opened the broken window latch. Even with these arguments, Amanda feels increasingly uncomfortable in the courtroom.

How did Amanda handle the start of the trial?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

As 2009 begins, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox shifts to the first day of Amanda’s trial. She feels both scared and determined as she walks into court. Her lawyers ask her to be herself as they believe the jury will see her honesty. But Amanda quickly learns that the courtroom works more like a theater, where strange things about people are used against them.

Amanda and Raffaele are held in adjacent cells and share a rare, heartfelt moment. Raffaele confesses that he was coerced into altering his alibi. Amanda forgives him.

What happened during Rudy Guede’s arrest?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Earlier in the episode, Rudy’s presence becomes central. Five days before the murder, Rudy had broken into a school, a subtle but powerful hint at his behavior. After the murder, he vanished. The police used one of his acquaintances to call him, and Rudy finally revealed his location: Düsseldorf, Germany.

Rudy was caught and put on a separate trial. His sentence was lighter, and his trial was not in the news, which differed from Amanda's. He said Amanda wasn't there, but DNA showed that he was at the scene. This made Rudy a minor character in the story; Amanda stayed the main suspect.

Was Amanda losing hope?

Amanda tries to remain strong, but the emotional weight crushes her spirit. When her mother visits her, Amanda shares that she’s losing hope, especially after being betrayed by her friends in court.

Edda tries to give Amanda a cross to wear, believing it might change public perception. Amanda refuses. She is an atheist and won’t fake faith to please the court. This moment of integrity is moving, but it also reveals the impossible situation she’s in: lie and conform, or stay true and suffer.

You can stream The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4, All You Need Is Love, now on Hulu.

