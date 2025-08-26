Where was The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox filmed? Complete guide to filming locations and other production details

Created by K.J. Steinberg, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an American miniseries that premiered on August 20, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. The show revolves around the real-life case of Amanda Knox and has earned 72% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes for its dramatised retelling of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.The series, filmed in Italy, Hungary, and Canada, is set in the world of high-profile international crime and follows Amanda Knox after she is wrongfully convicted of murder. Knox then starts fighting to prove her innocence, and things soon become complicated for the young American.Thus, as a result, the production team picked key locations that put them and the actors on the warpath with the real history of the case. Primary filming for the crime drama reportedly began soon after the series was greenlit in 2024 and ended in March 2025. Despite portions of the series being set in the United States, the production team reportedly shot extensively in Perugia, Italy, as well as in Budapest, Hungary, and Canada.Every major location where The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox was filmedAs mentioned above, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox depicts events that took place in Perugia, Italy, but the miniseries was filmed across multiple international locations. According to Travel + Leisure Asia, the production team filmed extensively across Europe, with shooting taking place in Italy, Hungary, Canada, and Ireland.The major filming locations for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are as follows:Perugia, ItalyItalian Supreme Court Will Rule On The Amanda Knox And Raffaele Sollecito Verdict - (Image via Getty)Perugia, the capital city of Umbria in central Italy, was a significant filming location as it's where the actual crime took place in real life. The crew filmed sequences at the Via della Pergola apartment complex, where Meredith Kercher was murdered in November 2007. Not only that, drone shots were used to establish the city’s background as well for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.Other locations in Italy were also used, such as Orvieto and Olevano, to add background to the show as well as to film various scenes, including the crime scene.Budapest, Hungary View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBudapest served as the base for the series and the filming location for prison scenes and those inside police stations, where Knox was interrogated by the police. Knox herself travelled to the city to oversee the filming of the all-night interrogation scene, and she told Seattle Times as much. Knox even revealed that the production crew recreated her apartment that she shared with her roommates in Italy.“Walking in, it was, actually, oddly therapeutic. I was like, ‘Oh my God, those are my socks that are hanging up to dry.’ These are all the things that I never got back. And I had this strange impulse to want to gather my things and take them home with me,” Knox told Seattle Times.Vancouver, CanadaThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox also utilised Vancouver's modern cityscape for filming additional scenes, with Vancouver stepping in for Seattle as per the Seattle Times. That’s because the series starts in 2022, then goes back into the past to retell the tale before returning to the present. Thus, as a result, scenes needed to be filmed in Knox’s location at that time, which happened to be Seattle.What is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox all about?Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books - (Image via Getty)The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-part limited series on Hulu that follows the true story of Amanda Knox. An American student studying in Italy, Knox was wrongfully convicted of murdering her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, during her study abroad. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom over 16 years.It chronicles her journey from the time she arrived in Italy for her study abroad program to her imprisonment just weeks later after the murder. Grace Van Patten stars as Knox; the miniseries provides viewers with Knox's perspective on the events after Kercher's murder in 2007.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows Knox and Sollecito's legal battles completely. That includes their initial conviction, subsequent acquittal in 2011, retrial and second conviction in 2014, and finally their full exoneration by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.The series stars Van Patten as Knox, and she is joined by Sharon Horgan, Francesco Aquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and John Hoogenakker, among others.Interested viewers can watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu.