What time will Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 release on FX, Hulu, and Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will raise the stakes after Kirsh and Boy Kavalier's risky experiment with a Xenomorph tadpole. Set in the year 2120, the Earth is ruled by five major corporations, including Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani. Complications arise when Yutani's USCSS Maginot ship, carrying multiple extraterrestrial life forms, crashes into the Prodigy towers.

In the latest episode, Prodigy's CEO orders his synthetic hybrids to bring back all Xenomorph specimens from the ship to his secret hideout to study them. The hermit's extracted lung becomes the human host for the predator to grow. Meanwhile, Wendy is revealed to have an unusual bond with the Xenomorphs, which may cause further complications.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will explore these dynamics and is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on August 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. International viewers can also stream the series on Disney+.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 release date and time

Kirsh in Alien: Earth season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 titled Observation, is set to debut on August 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. For viewers in other regions, including the UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and more, the episode will release on August 27, 2025.

Release timings for these regions are listed below:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (ET) August 26, 2025 8 pm United States (PT) August 26, 2025 5 pm United Kingdom (BST) August 27, 2025 1 am Australia (AEST) August 27, 2025 10 am Central Europe (CEST) August 27, 2025 2 am Japan (JST) August 27, 2025 9 am

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at the same time, with the season consisting of a total of eight episodes. Release dates and titles of all episodes are given below:

Episode number Title Release date 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 Emergence September 2, 2025 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 7 In Space, No One September 16, 2025 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

Where to watch Alien: Earth season 1?

Wendy: the first synthetic hybrid (Image via Hulu)

Viewers in the US can stream new episodes of Alien: Earth season 1 on FX and Hulu. They can choose either the Hulu with Ads or Hulu with no Ads plans based on their preferences. The Hulu (with Ads) subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering access to Hulu's complete streaming library.

On the other hand, the Hulu (with no Ads) plan is available for $18.99 per month, offering an ad-free viewing experience for the platform's content. Both subscription options include access to FX on Hulu, allowing subscribers to stream FX originals on the same day they air.

International viewers in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, and others can stream Alien: Earth season 1 on Disney+.

What to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4

In the upcoming episode of Alien: Earth season 1, the implications of Boy Cavalier and Kirsh's choice to implant a Xenomorph embryo in Hermit's lung will likely be a central theme. The embryo may begin to grow inside the lung, further increasing the threat to human life.

Wendy's own cryptic link with the aliens is also likely to be delved into. Her physical distress and disintegration imply a more profound biological or neurological connection that would unlock new secrets of human-Xenomorph interaction.

In the meantime, Nibs' increasing existential crisis as a synth might become the focus, with questions posed about whether her doubt arises from trauma, malfunction, or concealed alien control. The episode could also explore Morrow's plan to take over Prodigy and capture the alien specimens, and return them to Weyland-Yutani.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will premiere on FX and Hulu on August 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

