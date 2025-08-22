The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Hulu limited series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has already gained the attention of true crime fans worldwide with just two episodes. Now, the third episode of the first season will air on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 3 am ET (12 am PT). The show centers on Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for killing her friend Meredith Kercher in Italy. It details the botched investigation, pressured confessions, and how media coverage influenced public opinion. It portrays Amanda's ongoing effort to reclaim her story and confront those who have shaped her life through memories and scenes set in the present day. The story combines personal drama with a critique of the justice system, making it both an engaging courtroom thriller and an emotional picture of survival. The series is executive-produced by Amanda Knox herself and Monica Lewinsky. The first two episodes premiered on Hulu simultaneously on August 20, 2025. Grace Van Patten portrays Amanda Knox, guiding viewers through her harrowing journey through the Italian legal system. In the US, the series is exclusively available on Hulu. In other countries, it will be accessible on local Disney+ platforms under the Star banner. The finale will be streamed on October 1, 2025, following the weekly release schedule.When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, season 1, episode 3, will premiere on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It releases at 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the U.S., matching Hulu's usual release schedule for limited series. For viewers worldwide, the show becomes available at the same time, adjusted to their local time zones. Here's a quick guide for release times across different regions:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, August 27, 202512:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, August 27, 20253:00 amBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, August 27, 20254:00 amUK (BST)Wednesday, August 27, 20258:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, August 27, 20259:00 amIndia (IST)Wednesday, August 27, 202512:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, August 27, 20259:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, August 27, 20253:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, August 27, 20254:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, August 27, 20256:00 pmFans can watch the series exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ through the Star hub in most international regions.How many episodes are left in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 3?The series will include eight one-hour episodes in total. Two episodes premiered on August 20, and episode 3 drops on August 27, so now, there are six more episodes until the finale on October 1, 2025.A brief recap of season 1 premiereA still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)Knox was introduced in episode 1 as an eager student studying abroad in Italy. After her friend Meredith Kercher was brutally killed, she went from being excited to being horrified.There was a lot of doubt when an unlocked door, a bloody bathmat, and other signs of forced entry were found. Amanda was no longer seen as a worried roommate; she became the focus of the investigation.Episode 2, See You Later, increased the stress. Police questioned Amanda and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, in a hostile manner, using misunderstandings and scare tactics.Amanda was sleep-deprived, confused, and emotionally broken down, and ultimately coerced into falsely implicating her boss, Patrick Lumumba. The heartbreaking sequence highlighted how fragile circumstances and fear can lead to false confessions.The opening also mixed past and present times by showing Amanda's family returning to Italy in 2022. At a poignant moment, she entered a church to confront Giuliano Mignini, the investigator who had been pursuing her for a long time.Major events to expect from episode 3A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 (Image via Hulu)Episode 3, called The Guardian of Perugia, will continue Amanda's legal and mental battle.Viewers can expect the following major events:Amanda is under close surveillance by the authorities: As the investigation progresses, more evidence emerges, but prosecutors often twist it to suit their narrative.The episode will show how her defenses are weak when she is manipulated.As the situation in Perugia worsens, Amanda's parents, Edda and Curt, begin to argue about the best way to support their daughter.Dealing with the mental stress of being away from home and navigating a foreign legal system adds to the drama.The prosecutor's power grows as Giuliano Mignini asserts his role as the case's guardian. His planned moves against Amanda and Raffaele demonstrate how power can obstruct justice, making Amanda feel more isolated.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes are available streaming on Hulu.