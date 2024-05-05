The Veil episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Veil episode 3 will be released on Hulu this Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. With the first two episodes setting the stage for the new spy thriller, the anticipation for what comes next is reaching a fever pitch.

Despite being established, the characters of Elisabeth and Yumna Marvan remain shrouded in mystery, further adding to the intrigue of the storyline. With her enthralling debut, Elisabeth’s role in the series as Imogen Salter captured the audience's attention for her cool-headed demeanor.

Further intensifying the curiosity, both episodes showcased glimpses from Salter’s past, stating that something is taking a great toll on her. However, given her resolve, there’s nothing that is coming between her mission to prove that Adilah is the very “Djinn Of Al Raqqa.” Follow along with the article to learn more about The Veil episode 3.

When will The Veil episode 3 be released

As mentioned above, The Veil episode 3 will be released this Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Currently, the episode is not being rebroadcast on FX’s cable TV network but is anticipated to be added to the schedule soon. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the corresponding time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, May 6, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 6, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, May 7, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Tuesday, May 7, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 7, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Tuesday, May 7, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Tuesday, May 7, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch The Veil episode 3

The Veil episode 3 will be released on FX on Hulu for the U.S. audience. However, for the fans outside, the platform is unavailable due to geographical restrictions. Nevertheless, the series will be available exclusively for fans globally on Disney+, and for Latin American audiences, Star+ is the only platform.

A brief recap of The Veil episodes 1 & 2

Yumna Marvan as Adilah in The Veil (Image via FX)

Salter subtly accomplished a mission in London that took 37 days without raising an alert. After deciding to stay in the capital for a day, she flew to Istanbul on her next mission, where she was to head to a refugee camp between Turkey and Syria to find a woman who was a high-level commander in ISIS.

Salter successfully entered the camp under the disguise of an NGO worker and thoroughly assessed the situation. She later contacted her handler, Malik, in France and briefed him on a woman being attacked by the Yazdis for being an ISIS commander. After meeting the rumored woman named Adilah, Salter tried her best to connect with her by helping her with her wounds.

After learning that the person in charge of the camp was exploiting women, Imogen decided to keep his secret in return for Adilah herself, and he agreed. After hitting the road, Salter tried her best to compel Adilah to reveal her true self, accepting that she was an ISIS commander, but it wasn’t that easy.

Josh Charles as Max and Dali Benssalah as Malik (Image via FX)

Salter learned that Adilah had a daughter in France, and she wished to live long enough to be with her. Making a last-minute change in her plan, Salter ditched the plan of heading to Edip Köyü camp and to Istanbul. Elsewhere, Malik was ordered to receive Max Peterson, an American agent, who was sent to investigate the refugee camp.

Although it was difficult for them to keep up with one another, Salter and Adilah tried their best to remain sane throughout their journey. Back at the refugee camp, the American soldiers arrived to collect samples from Adilah’s tent. Elsewhere, in France, Adilah’s daughter was abducted but was released eventually.

Later, it was revealed that it was the doings of Max, who was working on the case of the female ISIS commander already, and he wanted samples from Adilah’s daughter for a DNA test. Salter and Adllah were attacked after they arrived in Istanbul. To make their way to France safely, Elisabeth decided to meet Demir, a man who could make fake passports and papers.

Despite learning through Malik that Adilah was of no interest to anyone, given she was proven to be a non-suspect, Elisabeth was ardent with her resolve to prove that Adilah was the ISIS commander, aka the Djinn Of Al Raqqa.

What to expect from The Veil episode 3

The Veil episode 3, titled “Crossing the Bridge,” will likely see Salter and Adilah making it to France, where the latter could reunite with her daughter. Although Salter is off the case, she has a strong hunch that something is fishy about Adilah, so she will do anything to prove that she is true, no matter the length she has to cross to unmask the Djinn Of Al Raqqa.

The Veil episode 3 will also see the debut of other characters in the show, including Sabaine Al Kubaisi, a 15-year-old veteran ISIS commander.

